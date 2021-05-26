Sklar Kirsh Expands Real Estate Practice with Daniel Katz

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Daniel Katz has joined the firm as an Associate in its Real Estate practice. Katz is experienced in real property acquisition, disposition, leasing, financing, joint ventures for a wide variety of commercial real estate assets.

"Daniel is skilled at developing strategic and efficient solutions for real property owners, investors and financiers," said Andrew Kirsh, co-founding partner of Sklar Kirsh LLP. "He will be a valuable addition to our real estate team and a true resource to our clients."

Katz representation has included investment funds, family office investors, commercial developers and institutional lenders.

Prior to joining Sklar Kirsh LLP, Katz was Associate General Counsel at Wedgewood, an operating company focused on strategic opportunities in real estate and loans assets. He represented the company's subsidiaries and affiliates in commercial real estate transactions across a host of asset types nationwide and was responsible for legal and regulatory matters pertaining to loan sales, financing facilities and related capital market activities for Civic Financial Services, a private lender with more than $5 billion of originations specializing in business-purpose loans. Civic Financial Services was sold by Wedgewood to Pacific Western Bank in February 2021.

A Los Angeles native, Katz received his Bachelor of Science from Tulane University and his Juris Doctorate from University of Southern California Law School.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit SklarKirsh.com.

