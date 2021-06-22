Sklar Kirsh Partner Robbin Itkin Among Los Angeles' Top Women Leaders

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh announced today that its Partner Robbin Itkin has been selected as a nominee for the 'Champion of Women' Award and recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's special supplement, published earlier this week. The 2021 Women's Leadership Awards honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

"Robbin is a force within a number of communities—with her clients, in the legal profession and among her colleagues," said Sklar Kirsh Co-Founding Partner Jeffrey A. Sklar. "It is refreshing to see that the business community also agrees."

Itkin, a Partner in Sklar Kirsh's Bankruptcy practice, is known as a problem solver. She has restructured billions of dollars of debt and forged resolutions in numerous complex Chapter 11 cases and restructurings outside of the courtroom. Acknowledged by The New York Times for her compassion, Itkin leads new, healthy, and distressed companies and high-profile individuals to negotiate, and resolve without litigation if possible, their most critical financial and personal issues. Itkin has protected the claims and interests of debtors, creditors, lenders, equity, boards, principals, purchasers, and trustees in a variety of corporate restructurings, bankruptcies, and out of court resolutions involving most industries, including victims of fraud and Ponzi scheme matters.

Itkin's excellence in complex matters earned her recognition, among many others, as a Woman of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2021. Chambers USA has listed her in consecutive years as one of the country's leading lawyers in bankruptcy and she is repeatedly recognized among Super Lawyers Top 50 Women lawyers and Top 100 lawyers in Southern California. Itkin was also featured on the inaugural list of LawDragon's 2020 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers.

The Los Angeles Business Journal is hosting a virtual awards ceremony on June 23, 2021, at 2pm. Information on the Women's Leadership Awards Program available here https://labusinessjournal.com/wsa2021/awardsprogram/ .

