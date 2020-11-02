Sklar Kirsh Partners Jeffrey Sklar, Andrew Kirsh and Justin Goldstein

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that three of its Partners, Jeffrey A. Sklar, Andrew T. Kirsh and Justin M. Goldstein, have all been selected as nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 'Leaders in Law' Awards. The journal's Publisher and CEO, Josh Schimmels, states, "The nominees have made great accomplishments within their organizations and communities and it is a privilege to recognize all the law professionals for their ongoing efforts and contributions in our Los Angeles market."

"This acknowledgment reflects our firm's culture of providing exceptional attention and dedication to clients," said Kirsh, who chairs the firm's Real Estate practice. "It is an honor to be recognized alongside two of my Partners and some of Los Angeles' most esteemed legal professionals."

In 2013, Sklar and Kirsh founded the firm, which has grown into one of Los Angeles' top boutique law firms with 44 attorneys. As Chair of the firm's Corporate practice, Sklar represents clients ranging from individuals and early stage companies to major businesses in a variety of industries including advertising, alternative energy, apparel, consumer products, entertainment and media, manufacturing, medical devices, restaurants/hospitality, social media and technology. His principal areas of practice are corporate law, mergers and acquisitions and partner dispute resolution.

Kirsh is an experienced commercial real estate transactional attorney, whose clientele includes investors, funds, developers, operators, syndicators, private equity providers and lenders. Kirsh's practice involves all aspects of the real estate including acquisitions, dispositions, equity investments, syndications, fund formation, development, leasing, financing, note purchases and foreclosures.

Goldstein chairs the firm's Litigation practice, and was recognized earlier this year by the Los Angeles Business Journal as being among both the "500 Most Influential Business Leaders in Los Angeles" and the region's "Top Litigators and Trial Lawyers." He has successfully counseled and represented some of the Fortune 500's and entertainment industry's most influential entities, as well as a broad range of individuals and smaller companies crossing wide-ranging industries, in complex commercial, intellectual property, and entertainment disputes litigated in state courts, federal courts, and arbitrations. Goldstein's experience includes unfair competition disputes, partnership and shareholder claims, right of publicity and privacy, trade secrets, First Amendment, accounting and profit participation, fiduciary duties and personal service contracts.

The Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 finalists and winners will be unveiled at a virtual awards event on November 18, 2020 at 2:00pm PST. Registration available here https://labusinessjournal.com/lil2020/.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law, as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP

Related Links

https://www.sklarkirsh.com

