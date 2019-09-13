Skokie Engages New Technology To Evaluate Water Main Infrastructure

The Village of Skokie has maintained detailed records on its water mains for years in an effort to determine vulnerable areas in the water delivery system and to provide information necessary for timely repairs when breaks occur. To increase the effectiveness of this data, Skokie is the first municipality in Illinois to partner with Fracta, a technology company that utilizes Skokie's existing data in combination with artificial intelligence, specifically, machine learning, and geospatial information to locate and determine the probability and economic consequence of water main failure.

"We are anticipating that this technology will guide us in prioritizing the replacement of our water infrastructure that is most vulnerable to failure," said Max Slankard, Director of Public Works. "In addition, this added information will provide valuable information to Public Works staff as they work to repair water main breaks as quickly and efficiently as possible."

The new technology offered by Fracta will identify and target locations in need of water main replacement or rehabilitation, leak detection and further assessment. "The scope of the new information will provide for better asset management, allow for more specific capital improvement planning and, most importantly, will result in cost savings and increased reliability for Skokie residents, businesses and the Village," said Slankard.

About Fracta

Fracta is Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Infrastructure. Fracta's SaaS platform uses Machine Learning to visualize, assess and monetize the risk associated with aging water distribution water mains and recommend capital efficient risk mitigation strategies. Utilizing Machine Learning in risk and condition assessments as part of a proper infrastructure asset management program contributes to the reduction of the economic impacts incurred from water main breaks and helps water utilities more efficiently allocate and spend their capital. For more information on how to create intelligent infrastructure. Visit us at fracta.ai.

About Skokie

The Village of Skokie, Illinois, located 16 miles northwest of downtown Chicago and 12 miles east of O'Hare International Airport, provides high-quality government services to the over 64,000 residents, 24,000 households and 2,400 businesses that call Skokie their home. Visit us at skokie.org.

SOURCE Fracta

Related Links

http://www.fracta.ai

