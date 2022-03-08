Skorpios Technologies and ColorChip Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Produce Optical Modules

Combining Skorpios' Tru-SiPh™ Technology and ColorChip Volume Manufacturing Expertise. Tweet this

"Skorpios' fully integrated optical functionality greatly simplifies our manufacturing and reduces our costs with known good die," said Yigal Ezra, CEO of ColorChip. "Our long experience building modules with integrated photonic platforms reaches its ultimate with Skorpios' product. We believe that Skorpios' Silicon Photonics technology combined with our multi-million unit annual capacity will help the industry to enable single mode transceiver pricing at 50 cents per gigabit for 200G, 400G and beyond."

About Skorpios Technologies, Inc.

Skorpios is a semiconductor company delivering highly integrated products based upon its proprietary, wafer-scale, heterogeneous integration process known as Tru-SiPh™. This novel process leverages the existing silicon manufacturing ecosystem to enable high bandwidth interconnectivity at mature CMOS manufacturing costs. Skorpios' unique platform can be used to address a wide range of applications: high speed video, data and voice communications for networking, cloud computing, consumer, medical, and more. For more information, visit www.skorpiosinc.com. Follow us on Twitter @Tru-SiPh and on LinkedIn @Skorpios Technologies.

About ColorChip Group

Rooted in 2001 and the technology innovator in the field of photonic integrated circuits from Israel, a group of 4 assets specializing in an array of connectivity solutions and optical devices joined forces to address the growing needs for high bandwidth demand of the Datacom and Telecom markets. The group has 4 headquarters around the world - In Yokneam Israel where ColorChip operates its PLC FAB dedicated to the production of SystemOnGlass™ optical engines, module NPI and R&D center, In Jiashan China, ColorChip operates a mass production facility for high speed Transceivers and AOCs spanning 12,000 SQM and hundreds of operators, in Suzhou, China, ColorChip operates an expanded R&D center, and in TX USA, ColorChip has a front office serving North America customers. For more information, visit www.color-chip.com .

