Skout's Honor Passes 10 Million Meal Donation Milestone in Supporting Rescue Animals!

"It is my great pleasure to acknowledge the generous donations that we continue to receive from Skout's Honor due to their Skout's Paw Pledge program, and I'm thrilled to join them in celebrating their 10 million meal milestone," said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. "Ten million meals is an amazing accomplishment. Skout's Honor is one of our earliest donors and their continued support means a world of difference to the communities we serve as we work to fulfill our mission to protect people, pets, and the planet. These gifts change the lives of shelter pets in need all over the country." Through the company's continued partnership with Greater Good Charities', a national nonprofit working to amplify the good in the world, the company has been able to contribute a great positive impact.

"Every day, Skout's Honor is driven by our core values of enhancing the relationship between pets and the people who love them - which oftentimes is a relationship that begins in a rescue facility or adoption center. We are proud of the commitment we've made to supporting the well-being and care of rescue animals since the inception of our company - and the Paw Pledge is something that we - and our customers - take very seriously," said Skout's Honor Vice President of Marketing, Jenny Gilcrest. "Ten million meals is no small feat - but having now reached this milestone we are more inspired than ever to further amplify our impact."

Skout's Honor is an environmentally and socially conscious company curating products to make life better for pet's and their people. With Cleaning, Probiotic Grooming & Wellness, Preventive/Training and Flea + Tick solutions. Founded in California in 2015 by a team of dedicated individuals who share a common love for pets and a passion for making a positive difference in the world. Today, we are proud to be an award-winning brand in the pet specialty industry that has become known for a growing collection of products that are truly life-changing for pets and the people who love them. For more information, please visit www.skoutshonor.com.

