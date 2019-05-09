Skullcandy Delivers Newest Truly Wireless Experience With Indy

PARK CITY, Utah, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, Inc., the original lifestyle audio brand, introduces the latest addition to their truly wireless line up, Indy, earbuds for consumers who want to experience audio with a whole new level of freedom. Indy gives users what they want - a truly wireless experience that's intuitive, durable, and will last with them throughout the day.

Indy delivers a seamless, untangled experience with quick pair and capacitive touch controls, while its form factor provides a noise isolating fit so you don't miss a beat of its rich sound profile. Removable stability gels and gel tips are also included to ensure a secure fit all day long. The earbuds feature a 33 foot Bluetooth range and a competitive battery life boasting four hours in each bud and 12 hours in the pocket-sized charging case, providing a total 16 hours of battery life. Indy is also IP55 which makes it sweat, water, and dust resistant, giving users protection for their entire week – from daily commutes to more active pursuits on the weekends.

"Indy is for the consumer who is interested in making the leap to truly wireless," said Jeff Hutchings, Chief Product Officer at Skullcandy. "We've combined our wireless technology with a stylish shape and portability that gives our consumers a whole new level of freedom when it comes to experiencing their personal soundtrack."

Indy is an affordable and feature-rich truly wireless earbud designed to fit naturally within the everyday life of wireless users looking for the most seamless way to experience music. Indy includes Bluetooth® capability, built-in microphone and unique touch controls for quick and easy access to your device's activate assistant, media content as well as call, track and volume control. The earbuds officially launch in Black, and later in the year will be available in three colorways: Moab, Indigo Blue, and Mint.

Indy is available on May 8 at Skullcandy.com for $79.99, and at select retailers.

