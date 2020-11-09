Skullcandy Expands Fan Favorite Product Lines With Premium Sound, Active Noise Cancelling Tech: Indy ANC, Hesh ANC & Hesh Evo

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy Inc. , the original lifestyle audio brand, is unveiling exciting new additions to two of their most popular product families.

Skullcandy's best-selling product line, Indy True Wireless, is expanding to include Active Noise Canceling technology with Indy ANC. This will be the brand's first true wireless earbud to feature the ANC technology. Additionally, their best-selling legacy headphone, Hesh, will also be getting upgraded this season, expanding the family line by introducing two new headphones this fall. Hesh ANC will tout the addition of Active Noise Canceling technology. For fans who are not ready to make the jump to Active Noise Canceling quite yet, Hesh Evo offers a headphone with a more refined sound with a full host of must-have features. While all are different, each product is built to fit seamlessly into real life and comes enabled with Tile ™, eliminating the fear of ever losing your device.

"Skullcandy products are always made with our fans in mind as we look to infuse new technologies in our headphones and earbuds," said Jeff Hutchings, Skullcandy Chief Product Officer "When it came to Indy and Hesh, we listened — giving two of our most popular lines the upgrades that customers have been wanting. We stand behind building quality products for every experience. Indy ANC, Hesh ANC and Hesh Evo do just that!"

Following last year's release of the widely popular Indy franchise, Skullcandy is debuting their first Active Noise Canceling true wireless earbud, Indy ANC. The earbuds use Skullcandy Active Noise Cancelling technology with customizable Personal Sound via the Skullcandy App for a truly unique listening experience tailored to each user. The enhanced fit of Indy ANC, as well as ambient listening mode, provides more comfort and convenience with the ability to use each bud solo, giving the user full control. With up to 19 hours of total battery life with ANC on, IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance, Lag-Free Connection, and a wireless charging case, Indy ANC combines the best features of the previous Indy earbuds to create the pinnacle true wireless experience. Indy ANC will be available for $129.99 in True Black. Available in select retailers and at Skullcandy.com/indy-anc on November 15th.

The new additions to the Hesh line come jam-packed with all the features you know and love, including Bluetooth® wireless technology; call, track and volume control; and durability. They offer refined acoustics and a flat-folding, collapsible design, continuing with the tradition of being headphones that fit in seamlessly with real life.

With more people working from home and attending school remotely, Skullcandy's newest headphone, Hesh ANC is making ANC technology accessible to everyone at an unbelievable price point. Hesh ANC is built for the long haul with listening time up to 22 hours with ANC on and Rapid Charge, getting three hours of battery with just a 10 minute charge. And when you need to be aware of your surroundings, Hesh ANC features ambient mode that deactivates Active Noise Canceling while still allowing you to hear your sound. Hesh ANC will be available for $129.99 in True Black. Available in select retailers and at Skullcandy.com/hesh-anc on November 15th.

For a perfectly simple experience, Hesh Evo has all the features you care about and none of the ones you don't with premium sound refined over four generations. The headphones boast up to 36 hours of battery life with Rapid Charge of 3 hours of listening time in just 10 minutes and come with a travel case, so you get an audio experience that will blow you away, is simple to use, and at half the price. Hesh Evo will be available in True Black and '92 Blue for $99.99. Available in select retailers and at Skullcandy.com/hesh-evo on November 15th.

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand. Based in Park City, Utah, the company designs, markets and distributes audio products through a variety of global channels in some of the most important cultural hubs in the world. The company's website can be found at https://www.skullcandy.com .

