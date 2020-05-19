Skullcandy Named A 2020 US Best Managed Company

PARK CITY, Utah, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy Inc ., the original lifestyle audio brand, has been honored with inclusion in the annual list of US Best Managed Companies in 2020. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the influential program recognizes 27 companies for their overall business performance relative to leading practices across strategy, execution, culture and finance.

As an underdog competing against consumer audio giants, Skullcandy has worked to transform the company back to its roots in music and board sports while aggressively expanding its product portfolio and attacking new markets. Through a strategic and data-driven approach, Skullcandy reset the brand's foundation and identity, reinforced its earbuds and headphones portfolios, entered the True Wireless category, expanded global distribution and built a highly successful Direct to Consumer business, all illustrating the company's selection as one of 2020 US Best Managed Companies. In 2019 Skullcandy was also named as one of Outside Magazine's "Best Places to Work."

"We're proud to be named a US Best Managed Company as it recognizes the great execution by our global team to evolve our successful business," says Jason Hodell, Chief Executive Officer of Skullcandy. "We are a passionate team committed to a values-driven culture, high employee engagement rates and even in difficult times we remain steadfast in reaching our goals."

The US Best Managed Companies awards program is a mark of excellence for private companies with hundreds of organizations around the world competing for the designation through a rigorous and independent evaluation process by a panel of judges. Skullcandy joins a global community of over 1,000 organizations from 20 countries, representing a cross section of industries including consumer, life sciences and healthcare, financial services, technology, media and telecom, energy and industrial.

About Skullcandy®

Founded at the center of music and board sports, Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand. The company lives by the mantra: "We don't want you to just listen to music. We want you to feel it." Skullcandy drives innovation in audio experiences from groundbreaking technology in its headphones to once in a lifetime music events featuring emerging artists that inspire and move its culture forward. Based in Park City, Utah, Skullcandy designs, markets, and distributes audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally with international offices in Tokyo, Zurich, London, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Vancouver, as well as through partners in some of the most important cultural hubs in the world. The company's website can be found at https://www.skullcandy.com

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have annual revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices—strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure.

SOURCE Skullcandy

Related Links

https://www.skullcandy.com

