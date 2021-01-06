Skupos Continues to Transform the Convenience Retail Industry with Rebrand and New Website

Skupos, the technology platform that connects the convenience retail industry, announces a new website and a rebrand. Tweet this

"Skupos has made strides over the past year in connecting our expanding retailer base to a growing ecosystem of CPG organizations," says Christine Shriver, Skupos' VP of Marketing. "The brand and website transformation reflect our evolving business, technological advances, and the value we add in driving revenue for both sides of this marketplace."

Skupos' new website is designed to evolve the user paths of both retailers and brands so each can find the content specific to their needs as well as to increase the site's traffic and conversions. The rebrand highlights Skupos' approachable, sophisticated, and bold identity, and will be featured throughout the company's marketing materials and dynamic product platform.

"As our business grows and we move from build mode to scale mode, we're now better positioned than ever to be what our customers need us to be," says Jake Bolling, Skupos' co-founder and CEO. "That's an achievement we can now effectively tell in our brand story and reinforces our reputation as a progressive partner and leader in this industry."

Visit skupos.com to learn more about the Skupos brand and its complete suite of solutions.

About Skupos

Skupos drives revenue growth across all segments of the convenience retail industry through technology that connects both retailers and brands to their shoppers. With a focus on independent stores and small chains which make up nearly 80% of the market, the Skupos platform enables both retailers and brands to compete through better understanding and serving their customers. Founded in 2016, a growing network of 14,000+ customers across all 50 states rely on Skupos to boost sales volume and increase their customer base.

For more information, visit skupos.com or LinkedIn.

