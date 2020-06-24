Skupos Launches on Clover® App Market to Enable Brand-Funded Promotions and Improve Retailers' Efficiency, Loyalty, and Revenue Generation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent retail stores can now run their businesses smarter while simultaneously offering brand-funded programs, discounts, and promotions. Skupos, the platform that connects the convenience retail industry, has made its suite of point-of-sale (POS) solutions available to retailers with the integration on the Clover® platform from Fiserv, Inc., a leading provider of financial technology solutions.

Skupos aims to help independent retailers like convenience, liquor, and tobacco stores grow revenue with scan data programs, compete on price with brand-funded discounts, and optimize sales with real-time analytics. Now available in the Clover App Market, Skupos enables merchants to benefit from the company's suite of value-added POS solutions including:

Skupos Scan Data: Earn revenue by scanning products that retailers already sell

Earn revenue by scanning products that retailers already sell Skupos Multi-Discount: Boost basket size with fully funded discounts on multi-purchases

Boost basket size with fully funded discounts on multi-purchases Skupos Engage: Increase revenue through competitive, brand-funded promotions

"Independent retailers have been looking for ways to compete with larger players for decades," says Mike Glassman, Chief Revenue Officer at Skupos. "Integrating with Clover helps solve that challenge by producing an end-to-end sales and software solution that allows smaller and more resource-sensitive retailers to increase sales revenue, retain customers, and streamline their business to be more profitable."

The combination of Skupos Scan Data, Skupos Multi-Discount, and Skupos Engage gives retailers the opportunity to enroll in fully managed, brand-funded programs that help maximize revenue through product discounts and promotions that increase customer loyalty. At the same time, the Skupos dashboard helps stores better understand their sales activities at the store level.

The cloud-based POS technology from Clover, which allows merchants to customize their POS systems based on business needs, enables instant, easy setup for merchants to implement contactless and mobile payments.

About Skupos

Skupos drives revenue growth across all segments of the convenience retail industry through technology that connects retailers and brands to shoppers. With a focus on independent stores and small chains, the Skupos platform enables both retailers and brands to stay competitive through better understanding and serving their end customers. Founded in 2016, over 14,000 customers across the United States rely on Skupos to increase sales volume and grow their customer base. For more information, visit skupos.com or LinkedIn.

To purchase a Clover through your Skupos representative, visit https://bit.ly/SkuposClover.

