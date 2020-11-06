"Our hope is that the film honors and empowers the millions of family caregivers across our nation"-Richard Lui

Award-winning MSNBC anchor Richard Lui makes his directorial debut with the inspirational documentary, SKY BLOSSOM: Diaries Of The Next Greatest Generation — an energizing film on young caregivers in military families.

SKY BLOSSOM is the film salute to the frontline heroes who care for loved ones at home, particularly during this unexpected 2020. The not-for-profit film is a raw, uplifting window into the lives of 24.5 million children and millennials who step forward as caregiving heroes to family members who are often disabled or chronically ill.

While many are not even in college yet, these young caregivers stay at home to care for family members with tough medical conditions, doing things often seen only in hospitals. They are cheerleaders, part-time workers, and college students who live double lives, quietly growing up as America's next greatest generation.

"This film shares a journey with five extraordinary families whose bravery, self-sacrifice, devotion and love are an inspiration," said Lui. "Our hope is that the film honors and empowers the millions of family caregivers across our nation -- whose numbers are rapidly growing in the pandemic."

Lui produced the film in collaboration with Emmy-nominated filmmaker Jean Tsien and

Emmy-nominated actor David Hyde Pierce — all of whom understand firsthand what it means to serve as a family caregiver and tried to share this experience with the audience through the film's verite style.

"The film's title, SKY BLOSSOM, is from World War II, when troops would look up at the sky and say, 'Here come the Sky Blossoms,' to describe the paratroopers rushing to their aid," said Executive Producer Jean Tsien. "This film shares a new generation answering that call to help."

The intergenerational film's premiere event offers two innovations and market pivots that accommodate social distancing for these unique special events on Veterans Day, November 11th:

1) The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will hold the world premiere as a first-ever drive-in cinema event in the Center's storied 49-year history. (7:30 pm ET)

2) Community Partners AMC Theaters and Universal Pictures will also recognize National Family Caregivers Month by welcoming moviegoers in 50 cities across the U.S. at a complementary screening for one night only. (6:30 pm local times) A full theater listing can be found at www.skyblossom.co m . There are limited virtual screening tickets also available on the website.

Named a 'Top Documentary Feature Contender' for the 2021 Awards Season by Variety Magazine, the premiere caps a four-year production journey, with over $1 million in in-kind donations and pro bono work from organizations and individuals across the nation.

"This is a beautifully crafted film about five extraordinary families. Their bravery, self-sacrifice, devotion and love are an inspiration. There are more heroes per square inch in Sky Blossom than there were in Saving Private Ryan," said Executive Producer Hyde Pierce

The children who are caring for the veterans in these five families are from every region of the nation:

1) The Allen Family – a family with Native American ancestry from McMinnville, Tennessee. Chaz, the father, is an Army veteran and a double amputee with a fused arm. Daughters, Deryn, age 16, and Ryann, age 13, along with wife Jessica, share caregiving responsibilities.

2) The Alvarado Family – a Latino American family from Long Beach, California. Brian is a Marine veteran who worked in the burn pits and now lives with throat cancer and skin auto-immune disease. His caregivers are daughter Rhianna, age 12, and his wife, Rocio.

3) The Grier Family – an African American multi-generational family from Wexford, Pennsylvania. Grandfather Rob Sr. is an Air Force veteran with a fused spine and both knees injured. His caregivers are granddaughter Camille, age 16, and eldest son, Rob Jr.

4) The Kapanui Family – a Native Hawaiian family from Waimea, Hawaii. Grandfather Bobby Nawai is an Army veteran with Alzheimer's and dementia. His caregivers are grandchildren Kamaile, age 23, and Kaleo, age 18.

5) The Ploof Family – a White European American family in Howell, Michigan. The father, Bill, is a Navy veteran amputee with diabetes, who suffered several strokes. His caregivers are daughters, Jenna, age 22, and Abbey, age 13.

"The communities represented in this invigorating film are from different regions, ages, ethnicities, military branches, and backgrounds. It's a much-needed message in today's environment that we are all different, but also very similar in amazing ways that make America stronger, not weaker," said Montel Williams, who is also serving as Executive Producer on the film.

All events will follow facility, local, state, and federal health protocols, which vary but include temperature screenings, gathering and physical distancing requirements.

SKY BLOSSOM is presented by Title Sponsors AARP, Alzheimer's Association, EMD Serono, Seniorlink, and Wallace H. Coulter Foundation; in cooperation with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

To learn more, visit www.skyblossom.co m .

Media Contacts:

Christine Dunn - [email protected]

David Magdael - [email protected]

SOURCE Sky Blossom Films

Related Links

https://skyblossom.com

