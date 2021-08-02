Sky Organics Announces The Appointment Of Mona Ameli To The Board Of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Organics has appointed Mona Ameli to the company's board of directors. Ms. Ameli will serve as an independent director on Sky Organics' board and will bring the total number of directors to seven.

"We are pleased to welcome Mona to our board. She brings extensive experience in the beauty, health & wellness, and lifestyle sectors with an impressive track record of customer-centric growth, brand building and ESG best practices. Mona brings deep financial, marketing and executive experience across several sectors with a solid track record of driving strategic, profitable growth. I strongly believe she will help position Sky Organics for continued success," said Steven Neiger, Chief Executive Officer of Sky Organics.

Ms. Ameli is currently Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Ameli Global Partnerships, a consulting firm focused on advising executive teams on business strategy. Prior to that, she spent 4 years as President of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED), where she led the company's turnaround and launched the new brand Optavia. Under her leadership, the company achieved record profitability, resulting in the quadrupling of the stock price. Prior to Medifast, Ms. Ameli held various global executive roles at Belcorp, Shaklee Corporation, Natural Alternatives International and Herbalife. Her impactful corporate achievements, as well as her transformational leadership throughout her 25-year successful career have been recognized as she was named as twice one of the "Top 20 Most Influential Women" in her industry as well as one of the "Most Powerful and Influential Women in California" by the National Diversity Council. Ms Ameli holds a Master in Business Management from Paris Dauphine University (Paris, France) and is certified in Diversity & Inclusion and Cultural Transformation.

"I am extremely excited to join the Sky Organics team," said Ms. Ameli. "Sky Organics' focus on all-natural, sustainable, better-for-you products resonates strongly with today's more conscious consumers. I believe this brand can become a household name and has a long runway of growth. I am looking forward to collaborating with the team and being a part of the journey to help it reach its full potential."

About Sky Organics

Sky Organics, one of the fastest growing natural brands, is a family-owned, Private Equity-backed company dedicated to showing consumers that living a natural lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the help of clean and organic essentials. Products are available nationwide including Amazon, CVS, Natural Food Stores, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods, among others. Sky Organics products are thoughtfully made using ethically sourced, good-for-you ingredients, and are not tested on animals.

For more information about Sky Organics, please visit SkyOrganics.com or follow us on Instagram @SkyOrganics.US.

SOURCE Sky Organics