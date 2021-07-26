Sky Organics Introduces Plant-Powered, Organic Skincare Collection, Blemish Control

Sky Organics strongly believes in providing powerful, plant-based skin solutions, without the harsh active ingredients that are typically found in traditional skincare products. The key ingredient throughout the collection is Organic White Willow Bark Extract – a plant-derived alternative to Salicylic Acid. Additionally, the line features Tea Tree Oil to promote skin clarity, along with Aloe Vera, Lavender Water and Green Tea Extract to support balanced and soothed skin, without the drying and stripping effects of conventional acne treatments.

"We are so excited to introduce this collection. We have been working on further expanding into the skincare space for a while and are thrilled to finally be making it a reality," said Dean Neiger, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "So many of our consumers deal with blemishes, but struggle to find products with safe, good-for-you ingredients that are also impactful and show strong results."

The 100% cruelty-free collection features five products including a Purifying Face Wash, Clarifying Facial Toner, Spot Treatment, Deep Cleansing Pore Scrub and Bentonite Clay Detox Mask. The products feature accessible prices ranging from $12.95 - $14.95, supporting Sky Organics' mission of providing products that are natural, powerful and attainable.

For more information about Sky Organics' Blemish Control collection, additional product assortment and brand values, please visit www.SkyOrganics.com.

About Sky Organics:

Sky Organics, one of the fastest growing natural brands, is a family-owned company dedicated to showing you that living a natural lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the help of clean and organic essentials. Products range from $6.95 to $19.95. Products are available nationwide including CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods, among others. Sky Organics products are thoughtfully made using ethically sourced, good-for-you ingredients, and is tested by happy humans—never on animals.

