LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Systemz has released a 'bookingz' feature in the latest expansion of its Cloud Servicez; a cloud business management system.

Sky Systemz continues to be a true partner in growing businesses. The new bookings feature adds to the record-breaking speed in which Sky continues to grow their product offerings. Utilizing customer feedback to enhance the business and shopper experience.

Sky Systemz Launches New Bookingz Feature

Sky Bookingz will allow merchants to set date ranges, times of day, quantity per time slot, or any variation needed on their own website to sell services. Consumers will have a simple and effortless booking system where they can select the desired time, and day, followed by an automated confirmation email or text. After the customer books, the merchant will receive an email confirmation of the latest booking and will be able to scan the customer's receipt at time of service with their Sky POS. This entire integration can be managed on the merchant's Sky Dashboard.

"Sky's booking feature opens the door for entertainment venues, rental properties, amusement parks, and others alike but when combined with our other services, Sky can bring its incredible value to resorts and businesses with online, POS, and booking needs," explains Sky Systemz Founder and CEO Brian Nichols.

Ultimately, Sky Bookingz offers similar functionality to other booking services such as Square Appointments, Acuity Scheduling. Sky's software works great for hair salons, motels or gun ranges; for example. Rental property owners could also leverage this software in conjunction with Sky's Cloud Servicez to build out a fully functional website and reservation system to allow them to escape the high fees associated with establishing an Airbnb account.

The new Sky bookings feature launches as part of a series of new elements to the Sky brand. To learn more about our business and offerings, visit skysystemz.com.

Sky Systemz is a cloud-based payment processing system and business management software. With no contracts and no monthly fees, Sky services businesses nationwide who want to grow their business while keeping more of their profits.

