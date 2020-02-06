Sky Zone Donates $1 Million in Memberships to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Canada

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the month of January, Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park and an ongoing leader in developing new active entertainment experiences, played it forward by donating a Membership to mentees at BBBS for every Membership purchased. Expanding on its current partnership with BBBS, Sky Zone is thrilled to donate $1 million dollars' worth of Memberships and provide a safe and fun place for mentees to engage in active play.

"We're thrilled with the positive outcome of our expanded partnership with BBBS," said Jeff Platt, CEO of Sky Zone. "Our purpose was clear and we're proud to have achieved our goal of making active play more accessible to youth through this partnership. I want to thank all our Franchise Partners and Team Members for embodying our 'Do Good' core value and donating over 17,000 Memberships through this initiative. We look forward to seeing these mentees living joyously in the moment while jumping around, challenging themselves on our Ninja Warrior Courses or zooming through the air on one of our Zip Lines."

"It's wonderful to know, thanks to Sky Zone, thousands of youth in our program across the country will receive free memberships," said Pam Iorio, President & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "It's a great way for Bigs and mentees to spend time together and a chance to celebrate our partnership with Sky Zone."

Sky Zone's Membership program allows Members to Sky Zone Whenever You Want for less than the cost of two visits. With three tiers to choose from, Basic, Elite, and Elite+, there is a perfect Sky Zone Membership for everyone. Members enjoy exclusive perks including daily jump time, free access to programs such as Toddler Time and GLOW, merchandise discounts, special Member events and more. (Terms apply. Minimum commitment required. Benefits and program vary by park. Available at participating parks. See your local park for details.)

Sky Zone's over 200+ locations worldwide provide Guests with an unmatched active play experience. The parks include a multitude of gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions that include SkySlam, Ultimate Dodgeball, Challenge Zones, Ninja Warrior Courses, and many others. Sky Zone parks are an entertainment destination for Guests of all ages - combining unconventional fitness and tons of fun.



Sky Zone is headquartered in Los Angeles at 1201 W. 5th Street, T-900 Los Angeles, CA 90017. To learn more about Sky Zone please visit SkyZone.com.

About Sky Zone, LLC

Founded in 2004, Sky Zone has grown its unmatched indoor trampoline experience to more than 200 franchises across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Australia, United Kingdom, Norway, India, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Colombia. The originator in creating innovative ways to play, Sky Zone provides an unmatched active environment in which people come alive and live joyously in the moment with gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions that include Freestyle Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball, Warrior Courses, Warped Walls and more. The franchise has been awarded various accolades, including being ranked a top franchise by Franchise Times Top 200+, the second Fastest Growing Franchise by Inc., the second Smartest Growing Brand by Franchise Times, 53 on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500 list, 273 on the 2015 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 152 on the 2014 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, and 55 on the Forbes America's Most Promising Companies list. For more information on the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com.



About Big Brothers Big Sisters

Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been matching youth in meaningful, enduring, professionally supported mentoring relationships with adult volunteers who defend their potential and help them achieve their biggest possible futures. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. In the past 10 years, with 270 affiliates in all 50 states, Big Brothers Big Sisters has served nearly 2 million children. Learn how to get involved at www.BigBrothersBigSisters.org.

