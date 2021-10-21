Sky Zone Welcomes New SVP of Marketing, Will Fraker

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park and pioneer of taking play to new heights, announced Will Fraker has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Marketing for the CircusTrix Franchise Division. In his new role, Fraker will be responsible for marketing strategy across the Franchise Division of the CircusTrix family of brands, which includes Sky Zone, Rockin' Jump, and DEFY. Fraker will lead a team focused on building the brands, leveraging strategic partnerships, and helping franchise owners across 16 countries drive new and repeat guests to experience the cutting edge of active entertainment in their parks.

Sky Zone

"We are thrilled to welcome Will to the CircusTrix family," said Glenn Lord, COO of CircusTrix Franchise Division. "With Will's extensive marketing and franchise experience, we are confident he will help our franchise owners achieve even more sales growth and strengthen our brands' position as the leading active entertainment venues in the industry."

Prior to joining CircusTrix, Fraker served as the Senior Director of Franchise Marketing at Scorpion, where he led large-scale digital marketing campaigns with a focus on brand strategy and local growth for brands ranging from 120 to 400 locations. During his tenure, he excelled in every position, growing to a Senior Director and client lead for brands including Neighborly and Goldfish Swim School.

"The demand for experiential entertainment continues to grow and I'm honored to be a part of the company leading the industry," said Fraker. "Our parks are constantly innovating what active play looks like to deliver an unparalleled experience. I'm excited to bring that same energy to the way we tell our story, while building unique and lasting connections with our guests. As a parent, now more than ever we're seeing the importance of less screen time and more play time, so this opportunity to get more families and friends engaging in active play together is very gratifying."

Earlier in his career, Fraker was a Business Development Account Manager at The Walt Disney Company. He earned a Master of Arts in Business Management from Azusa Pacific University and B.A. in Psychology from Biola University.

Sky Zone is headquartered in Los Angeles at 1201 W. 5th Street, T-900 Los Angeles, CA 90017. To learn more about Sky Zone please visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone, LLC

Sky Zone believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier, and more creative. Founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park, Sky Zone provides an unparalleled environment in which people live joyously in the moment with gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions. Always searching for new ways to play, Sky Zone has evolved beyond its roots into a Trampoline Park+, an active entertainment experience featuring Ninja Warrior Courses, Climbing Walls, Zip Lines and more attractions along with a commitment to positively impacting local communities. Sky Zone has expanded to more than 170 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, United Kingdom, Norway, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Kuwait, Guatemala, and Colombia. Sky Zone also launched the first trampoline park at sea, onboard the Carnival Panorama. Recent awards and accolades received include being named to 2020 Franchise Times Top 200+, Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500, Entrepreneur's Top Global Franchises and among the outlet's list of leading franchise organizations best positioned for growth in uncertain times. The Sky Zone experience has been featured in movies and TV shows like The Bachelorette and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Sky Zone is part of CircusTrix, the world's largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline and active entertainment parks with a network of more than 280 global locations. For franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com/franchise.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Lauren Newhouse / Samantha Bunes

[email protected]

317-413-3436

SOURCE Sky Zone