Skybolt Zack - The Beautiful Love Child of Platforming and Rhythm Game Parents

LONDON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Man Gaming Publishing are thrilled to announce their latest publishing deal and first ever console release. The partnership with French developer, DEVS MUST DIE, will bring Skybolt Zack - an all new take on high speed, reflex testing, platform action - to gamers worldwide later this year.

Originally imagined as a final year student project at ISART Digital Paris, the Parisian video game school, Skybolt Zack draws inspiration from classic platformers and Japanese rhythm games like Pop'n Music, then mixes them like no other game before. Take the speed and the homing attack of Sonic the Hedgehog, a system based on colours and the way the patterns are read from rhythm games and you have the essence of Skybolt Zack.

"Why hasn't anyone made a game like this before? That was one of the first questions we asked ourselves when we set out to make Skybolt Zack," commented Ugo Rosini: Lead game designer, Developer and Chairman of DEVS MUST DIE. "I've always been a huge fan of arcade gaming and especially love rhythm games and platformers so I'd always wanted to add the satisfying feeling and peculiar flow of rhythm games to other genres."

Player reflexes will be tested as they guide our hero Zack through an army of robot enemies using rocket punch, air dash and charge attacks to pick their way across colourful levels with branching routes based on different difficulties.

Starting out as a PC only game in its early showings, Skybolt Zack not only marks DEVS MUST DIE's first full release but also Green Man Gaming's first foray into the console market as the game will launch on PC and Nintendo Switch later this year.

On the move to console, David Clark, Managing Director of Green Man Gaming Publishing, had this to say: "It has long been an ambition for Green Man Gaming to expand our horizons and extend our reach beyond PC gaming. When we first saw Skybolt Zack it was almost immediately apparent that this was the game for us to make that jump! The work that DEVS MUST DIE have done with Skybolt Zack in a relatively short time have impressed us tremendously. They are incorporating options for players which we're not seeing in products from much larger, long standing studios and we can't wait to show more to the community at various events across the summer."

Skybolt Zack will launch for Nintendo Switch and Steam PC later in 2019. For more information search Skybolt Zack on Twitter and Facebook.

About Green Man Gaming

Green Man Gaming is a global technology company at the heart of the video games industry and Green Man Gaming Publishing works with independent development studios globally to market their own games and increase the visibility of games in a challenging marketplace. The industry expertise and knowledge of the publishing team provide developers with hands on and collaborative support that includes in-depth market analysis, integrated Marketing and PR campaigns, finishing finance options and global retail strategy.

About DEVS MUST DIE

DEVS MUST DIE is a French video game studio based in Paris, founded around the development of Skybolt Zack to transform what was once a graduation project into a full game. Inspired by the maximum difficulty setting on a popular console game, the name of the studio reflects the team's drive to always have to do their very best and stay determined.

