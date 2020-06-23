Skybox Security Announces Channel Partnership with Spire Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skybox® Security, a global leader in cybersecurity management solutions, today announced its partnership with Spire Solutions, a pioneer in value-added disruptive distribution and preferred provider of information security solutions and services in the Middle East. The partnership will increase awareness of Skybox in the region and market dominance, as well as further enhance value of Spire offerings.

"We recognized Spire's leadership position in the vulnerability and threat management space in the Middle East and saw an opportunity to align with their offering and aggressively pursue the region," said Jono Clarke-Storey, Skybox Security's director of EMEA channels. "Skybox is a great fit for their portfolio of vulnerability management technologies and services, and it will help customers better find and reduce risk in their systems. We're working closely to ensure strategy alignment and smart use of resources and abilities from both companies."

"The information security space in the Middle East is evolving rapidly," said Siddhartha Murthinty, Spire's chief solution architect. "Accelerated cloud adoption, mergers and acquisitions and other major business initiatives require new and innovative approaches to reduce vulnerability risks that are particularly rampant during transition periods. Adopting a context-aware vulnerability prioritization and simplifying security policy management will be vital in organizations' efforts to reduce risk. Together, Skybox and Spire will work to power such approaches for our customers and transform the security management landscape in the region."

About Skybox Security

At Skybox Security, we provide you with cybersecurity management solutions to help your organization innovate rapidly and with confidence. We get to the root of cybersecurity issues, giving you better visibility, context and automation across a variety of use cases. By integrating data, delivering new insights and unifying processes, you're able to control security without restricting operational agility. Skybox's comprehensive solution unites different security perspectives into the big picture, minimizes risk and empowers security programs to move to the next level. With obstacles and complexities removed, you can stay informed, work smarter and drive your organization forward, faster.

About Spire Solutions

Spire Solutions is a leader in cyber security solutions and services exclusively representing the world's bleeding-edge IT security technologies. Driven by a strong dedication to customer success, Spire Solutions has built a reputation of being the preferred security partner in the Middle East and Africa. For more information, visit http://www.spiresolutions.com or email [email protected].

