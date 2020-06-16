Skybox Security Announces Claire Darling as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skybox® Security, a global leader in cybersecurity management solutions, today announced Claire Darling joins the company as chief marketing officer. Darling has a proven track record of bringing innovative marketing strategies for relevance and growth to the companies she serves. She will be responsible for leading all marketing functions at Skybox, overseeing corporate and regional teams in North America, EMEA and APAC.

She brings deep technology and vertical marketing experience to the Skybox executive team from Intapp where she served as vice president and head of growth marketing. Prior to Intapp, she held senior marketing leadership roles at ServiceNow, VMware, Tibco, BEA Systems and Adobe.

Gidi Cohen, CEO for Skybox Security, commented: "Claire is a great match for Skybox. Her background in innovative tech companies catering to enterprise customers really drew us to her, as well as her expertise in growth marketing. She has a very modern, digital-first approach to marketing that's going to accelerate our ability to reach target customers not just during COVID but into the future as well."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Skybox at this exciting time in their growth. The role of the CMO has really evolved in recent years to help company's reach their full growth potential by delivering highly targeted, data-driven marketing strategies and approaches," said Claire Darling.

At Skybox Security, we provide you with cybersecurity management solutions to help your organization innovate rapidly and with confidence. We get to the root of cybersecurity issues, giving you better visibility, context and automation across a variety of use cases. By integrating data, delivering new insights and unifying processes, you're able to control security without restricting operational agility. Skybox's comprehensive solution unites different security perspectives into the big picture, minimizes risk and empowers security programs to move to the next level. With obstacles and complexities removed, you can stay informed, work smarter and drive your organization forward, faster.

