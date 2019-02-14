SkyBridge Capital Announces Appointment of Joe Grano as Senior Advisor

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyBridge Capital (SkyBridge), a leading alternative investments firm, today announced the appointment of Joseph J. Grano, Jr. as a senior advisor to the firm.

As senior advisor, Joe will provide counsel on the strategic direction of the firm with an emphasis on new product development and initiatives to better serve the firm's investors.

"We are pleased to welcome Joe to the team," said Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner at SkyBridge. "Drawing on his deep industry experience as former chairman and CEO of Centurion Holdings and UBS Financial Services, Joe will work with our management team to advise on the firm's positioning, including the launch of new products and strategic acquisitions."

Joe is a renowned member of the banking and investment industries with more than 30 years' experience in securities and financial services. Starting his career at Merrill Lynch, he eventually headed the firm's retail offering before becoming president of UBS Paine Webber, and then CEO of its holding company, UBS Financial Services. Joe left in 2004 to launch Centurion Holdings, which invested in high growth private and public companies. Of note, he also served as Chairman of President Bush's Homeland Security Advisory Council from 2002 to 2005.

Joe holds Honorary Doctor of Law degrees from Pepperdine University and Babson College as well as Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees from Queens College, City University of New York and Central Connecticut State University. He also holds an Honorary Doctor of Business Administration degree from the University of New Haven. In addition to his new position at SkyBridge, Joe serves on the Boards of Virtu Financial and Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc.

SkyBridge Capital is a global alternative investment firm with approximately $9.4 billion in assets under management or advisement as of November 2018. Addressing every type of market participant, SkyBridge's investment offerings include commingled funds of hedge funds products, customized separate account portfolios, hedge fund advisory services and a long-only mutual fund. The firm is headquartered in New York and has offices in Palm Beach Gardens, London and Seoul.

