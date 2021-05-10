Skydeo and Aristotle Partner to Supercharge Digital Audiences

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristotle, the leader in political, consumer and finance data and technology has partnered with Skydeo, a mobile-first platform for identity and audience data to bring Aristotle pre-built branded digital audiences for activation on The Trade Desk, Google DV360, MediaMath, Facebook, TikTok and others via LiveRamp datastore.

Aristotle recently launched digital audiences covering the B2B and B2C markets, which include both 100 percent deterministic, along with award-winning machine learning and predictive data modeling segments. This new partnership with Skydeo gives Aristotle the ability to have pre-built branded digital audiences ready for activation and can be used to target audiences across the digital eco-system.

This Aristotle data offering includes:

Digital Audiences

Aristotle Consumer

Aristotle Affluent

Aristotle Political

Aristotle Holiday

Aristotle Auto

Aristotle Government - Coming Soon

Custom Segments

"We are excited to partner with Skydeo, a mobile-first market leader that allow our clients and others to leverage our robust consumer, political and donor offerings across digital media on any platform, anywhere, anytime," said Aristotle Vice President of Digital Data Sales and Strategy Michael Lombardi.

"Aristotle has long been a data market leader in political and consumer data," said CEO Skydeo Mike Ford. "We're pleased Aristotle selected Skydeo as their partner for digital onboarding for social and programmatic data activation."

About Aristotle

Aristotle is the global leader in providing political data and technology to political campaigns and organizations, offering a seamless solution for campaign software, voter data, PAC and grassroots software and services.

About Skydeo Inc.

Skydeo provides customer acquisition solutions to brands and advertisers through Skydeo's mobile-first, data marketing platform. Skydeo's unique combination of privacy-compliant identity and audience data solutions features the Skydeo IDGraph, AppGraph, PlacesGraph, ShoppingGraph & ConsumerGraph for CRM onboarding, custom audiences and look-alike modeling.

