Skydweller Announces Oklahoma City as U.S. Corporate Headquarters

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Skydweller Aero Inc., a U.S.-Spanish aerospace company developing renewably powered aircraft for defense and commercial industries, announced the establishment of their corporate headquarters and engineering operations in Oklahoma City and testing and integration in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Skydweller plans to increase operations to 120 aerospace engineering and field technician jobs in Oklahoma by 2024.

"It has been my pleasure to work closely with the leadership team at Skydweller, and I am thrilled they have decided to locate their new headquarters in Oklahoma. Our state's commitment to aviation and aerospace makes Oklahoma City an ideal choice for a cutting-edge company with a commitment to advancing the industry. At a time when job creation and economic growth are so vital, we are excited that Skydweller will be hiring our bright engineers and helping to enrich our state's economy," said Governor Kevin Stitt.

Founded in 2017, Skydweller recently closed a Series A funding round in September 2019. The company currently has offices in the Washington, D.C. area, Madrid and Valdepeñas, Spain. This rapidly growing multi-national startup will be recruiting top-tier aerospace and software engineering talent to further the development and deployment of their ultra-persistent, unmanned aircraft in both locations over the coming years.

"Skydweller was founded to develop ultra-persistent aircraft to enable the next generation of connectivity and global insights," said CEO Dr. Robert Miller. "We are honored to be moving our corporate headquarters to Oklahoma, following in the footsteps of Oklahoma aviation titans like Wiley Post. Oklahoma's inspired and dedicated engineering talent will help make our vision a reality."

"Skydweller has chosen the right state for their new headquarters and testing facility," US Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK) said. "Because of our state's remarkable skilled workforce, Skydweller will be an excellent addition to our aerospace industry, producing cutting edge unmanned aviation technology for our military. I am confident that this facility will benefit our economy and our military both now, and in the future."

"It's great to welcome Skydweller to Oklahoma as they announce their plans to make Oklahoma City the new home of their US headquarters. Oklahoma is home to innovative technology across all industries, so it's no wonder they chose our state to expand their aerospace engineering to continue production of aircraft that can carry heavy payloads. This is exciting news for Oklahoma City and our state," said US Senator James Lankford (R-OK).

With a commitment to STEM education and ongoing civic engagement, Skydweller will partner with local educational and state and federal research institutions to further Oklahoma's legacy of aviation and aerospace innovation. Skydweller also plans to expand their operations within the state, building a manufacturing plant and flight test facilities in Ardmore.

About Skydweller Aero Inc.

Skydweller is a US-Spanish aerospace company developing renewably powered aircraft solutions capable of achieving perpetual flight with heavy, powerful payload capacity. Utilizing technology based upon the longest continuous renewably powered flight program in history, this fast-growing startup is developing a new class of unmanned aircraft, providing the persistence of geosynchronous satellites with the powerful sensing capabilities and range of a large, airborne platform.

With a flexible payload system, including: communications relay, 4G/5G cellular, day/night full motion video, satellite communication, imaging radar, and more, Skydweller will enhance commercial and government telecommunication, geospatial, meteorological and emergency operation efforts around the world, allowing customers to operate persistently in more challenging areas for longer durations, while reducing environmental impact. For more information about Skydweller, visit www.skydweller.aero.

