Skyfire and Darley to Give Away Another Drone Program

ATLANTA, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyfire, the nation's leading public safety UAS consultancy, is partnering with equipment giant W.S. Darley and Co. to give away a complete drone program to a public safety agency.

The program will include equipment, training and FAA authorizations for the winning department.

"This is the second year we're partnering with Darley for the program giveaway," says Matt Sloane, CEO of Skyfire Consulting. "We had so much fun with it last year that we knew we had to do it again."

Skyfire has partnered with W.S. Darley for the past three years to bring industry-leading equipment and services to both companies' clients.

"Our partnership with Skyfire is incredibly valuable," says Mike Mocerino, head of robotics at W.S. Darley and Co. "Together, we're able to provide our customers with everything they need to get their drone programs started."

For the award, Darley will provide all of the necessary equipment, paired with Skyfire's service offerings. The entry period for the giveaway starts on April 2, 2019, and ends April 30, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Public safety departments can enter at the Skyfire website and the winner will be announced on May 10, 2019.

Last year's drone program giveaway winner was the Holmdale Police Department in Holmdale, Idaho.

"We're excited to give away this program because it will help increase awareness of drones in public safety," says Sloane. "It's still very early days for public safety drone programs, and every new program helps show how valuable these tools can be."

The two companies will be showing off their industry-leading technology at the upcoming Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC), taking place April 8-13 in Indianapolis.

Skyfire will be demoing all of the latest UAV technology inside a flight cage at booth #3257, along with public safety partners Cape Telepresence and Doosan Mobility.

Public safety agencies can sign up in person at the Skyfire or Darley booths at FDIC or online at skyfireconsulting.com/fdic .

Skyfire Consulting is a division of Atlanta Drone Group Inc. Skyfire Consulting offers drone equipment, public safety-focused training, FAA consulting, grant assistance and service/repairs to help the country's first responders develop and maintain in-house drone programs for their departments.

W.S. Darley and Co. has been dedicated to serving the world's fire and emergency services since 1908. Darley builds fire trucks, manufactures fire pumps and sells fire fighting, emergency and special operations equipment through their international catalogs. With 100 years of experience, Darley is the trusted source of information and equipment for thousands of fire departments nationwide.

