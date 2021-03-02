Skyline Adds New Southern California Office

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyline Construction Enterprises, Inc., announced today the opening of a new office in San Diego, CA, a major step in the commercial real estate and construction holding company's nationwide expansion plan. With this new location, the firm will be able to service clients throughout Southern California including Orange County, the Inland Empire and San Diego, complimenting the company's existing locations in Seattle, Chicago and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Skyline's Southern California expansion will be led by two seasoned industry veterans, Rene Olivo and Sean Holliday. Under their leadership, Skyline will provide construction services in the areas of commercial interiors and capital improvements which includes ground-up office buildings, multi-family residential, hospitality, building repositioning, mission critical and life science projects.

Olivo, a San Diego native, joined the Skyline family of companies last year after a long career leading Rudolph & Sletten's Southern California region. He currently oversees the firm's commercial interiors division throughout California, with a desire to grow into the life science market. Holliday is a former executive of Balfour Beatty and joined Skyline in 2016 before successfully launching Skyline Capital Builders in 2019, growing the firm's ground-up division into a thriving business. The two have established an office in Sorrento Valley and have hired a growing workforce to begin servicing existing clients in the region.

"I am excited to bring the Skyline name to the Southern California region," said David Hayes, CEO of Skyline Enterprises. "I have had my eye on San Diego for years, given the steady growth of the market and the easy parallel between Northern and Southern California clients. Now, with this powerhouse leadership team in place, I know that Southern California clients will experience the same unparalleled, people-focused approach to construction."

In addition to the leadership of Olivo and Holliday, Skyline has hired a Project Executive, a Director of Preconstruction and a team of 10 local professionals with San Diego market experience to run the company's day to day construction operations. This team brings over 20 years of Southern California construction experience in the areas of ground up commercial office, retail, hospitality and multi-family residential construction.

As with all Skyline companies and locations, the Southern California region will remain 100% employee-owned and will draw on the expertise of the firm's SkyService Team, a group of subject matter experts in HR, Finance, Marketing, Sales, Legal, Safety, IT, and Security. This team allows the construction experts to focus on customers and outstanding project delivery without being distracted by the administrative work associated with running a business.

About Skyline Enterprises

Skyline Construction Enterprises, Inc. is a people-first organization that invests in commercial real estate and construction services firms. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, the firm owns subsidiaries in Chicago (ACCEND Construction LLC), Seattle (Unimark Construction LLC and Servicemark Construction LLC) and throughout California (Skyline Construction Inc., and Skyline Capital Builders LLC). Skyline is 100% employee owned and believes in building better outcomes every day. Skyline is a $550M company and is rapidly expanding, with the vision that transparency, technology and expertise can lead to better employees, expectations, experiences and ultimately, a better end product.

