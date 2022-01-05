Skyline Homes Ranks Highest in Brand Trust for Second Consecutive Year in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Skyline Homes has been chosen by customers as America's Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder. Skyline was the most trusted builder among consumers actively shopping for a new manufactured built home in the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted Study released today.

In the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Study, 55,006 people were surveyed and asked their opinions of manufactured home builders. Skyline Homes captured the highest Net Trust Quotient score (107.7) among home shoppers and earned the #1 ranking in the 2022 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study.

The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder Study explores shopper perceptions of manufactured home builders. The study investigates how shopping events and brand encounters impact the overall value perceptions of the manufactured home builder brands.

To be included in the national ranking, a brand needed to be known by manufactured home shoppers throughout the United States and be among the largest manufactured brands based on sales activity. Manufactured home builder brands in the national ranking include Skyline Homes, Genesis Homes, Cavco Homes, Fairmont Homes, Champion Homes, Clayton Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Legacy Housing, and Chariot Eagle.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-manufactured-home-builder

To view the online press release, please visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release/2022-national-manufactured-home-builder-study

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The study uses well-established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight.

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

