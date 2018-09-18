Skylogic Research Releases Third Annual Drone Industry Benchmark Survey Results

"Our online market survey garnered over 2,500 respondents representing over 60 industries worldwide," said Colin Snow, CEO and founder of Skylogic Research. "Our analysis yields 10 key insights that summarize the current state of the industry, plus detailed analysis of drone adoption by businesses and enterprises," he added. Among the more interesting findings, according to Snow, are that, commercial drone fleet sizes are smaller than most people think. "If you believe the hyperbole, there are hundreds of thousands of drones in the airspace at the same time, but the survey finds that the average commercial user has just two drones that are only flying two projects a month and most of those flights consume less than three hours," he added.

The research offers insights and analysis about:

Who's buying what types of drones from which makers at what prices and for what uses.

How large the drone-based service providers are, and how they position themselves to their target industries.

Who the business users of drone-based projects are, and which industries have traction.

How much service providers, business users, and public agencies are using flight management, mission planning, and image processing software for drone-based projects.

The report provides the first comprehensive view of:

Critical industry drivers

Vendor and service provider market shares

Business adoption trends and issues

The report can be purchased here: http://droneanalyst.com/research/research-studies/2018-drone-market-sector-report-purchase

