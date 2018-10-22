SKYN® Condoms Introduces Cocktail Club, The First Flavored Non-Latex Polyisoprene Condom

SKYN® continues to develop breakthrough innovations with SKYN® Cocktail Club being the first flavored non-latex condom available on the market. All SKYN® condoms are made from SKYNFEEL™, the revolutionary polyisoprene material that offers maximum comfort and sensation. The condoms are lubricated and flavored from tip to base with a selection of cocktail flavors including Piña Colada, Cherry Sunrise and Passion Daiquiri.

"SKYN® products are designed using the latest technology, and as a brand, we are dedicated to providing our customers with innovative products that enhance their intimate moments," said Jeyan Heper, CEO of LifeStyles. "SKYN® Cocktail Club harnesses this technology and adds an element of playfulness, giving users an opportunity to add flavor in the bedroom without sacrificing on comfort or protection."

All SKYN condoms are triple tested to meet the highest U.S. reliability standards. SKYN® Cocktail Club is available at a wide range of retailers, drugstores, grocery and convenience stores across the U.S. and Canada including Walmart, Walgreens and Shoppers Drug Mart, as well as online at SKYNFeel.com and Amazon.com.

To learn more about SKYN® Condoms, visit: www.SKYN.com . To connect with SKYN® and discover new products, condom giveaways, sex tips, data and more, join us on Facebook and Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/SKYNUSA and www.twitter.com/SKYNCondomsUSA .

About SKYN® Condoms by LifeStyles

Based out of Iselin, NJ, the SKYN® brand of condoms was launched by LifeStyles in 2008 as the first-ever polyisoprene, non-latex condom that met all the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements for safety and efficacy. The SKYN® collection is the latest extension of the LifeStyles brand portfolio, which was launched in the U.S. in 1985. SKYN® is the leading non-latex condom brand, and LifeStyles' core latex brands, such as LifeStyles, Jissbon, MANIX, Unimil and Blowtex, have 120 collective years of history, deeply rooted in each local market globally. More information on SKYN® condoms can be found at www.SKYN.com .



LifeStyles, ® and ™ are trademarks owned by LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd. © 2017 LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd



SOURCE SKYN® Condoms by LifeStyles

Related Links

http://www.SKYN.com

