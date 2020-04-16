SKYN® Launches Global Campaign Highlighting The Power Of Foreplay And Real Connections

According to the 2020 SKYN Sex & Intimacy Survey , more than half of male respondents (67%) learn about sex from porn, often providing a misleading image of sex and pleasure. Centered on the idea that there is a large gap in sex education, and that porn does not always accurately depict intimate experiences, the campaign, created with Sid Lee Paris, rolls out with videos preceding prominent porn films.

SKYN, a brand whose mission has always centered on true intimacy, believes that a more human connection begins at the onset of sex, starting with foreplay. According to the SKYN survey, 85% of respondents agree that foreplay is necessary, yet according to Pornhub, half of viewers skip to the first action, and a third skip directly to penetration.

In order to promote true intimacy and a more "real" depiction of sex, SKYN has enrolled two prominent porn stars, Stoya and Dale Cooper, to encourage consumers to embrace a more human and emotional connection and not to rely solely on porn when it comes to sex education. "Porn is asked to fill the gap left when sexual education is lacking," said Dale Cooper "All sex education cannot be thrown on porn, but at the same time, porn could play a bigger role – instead of just focusing on penetration, porn can discussing barrier use, show actors putting on a condom, etc. I appreciate SKYN's mission that foreplay is a super important part of intimacy and it often gets cut when it comes to mainstream pornography."

"At SKYN we pride ourselves on being a brand that not only provides a variety of products to aid in intimacy, but a brand that promotes real emotional connections," says Nicolas Woussen, SKYN® Global Brand Manager at LifeStyles Healthcare. "While foreplay is a key pillar to any sexual interaction, it is often overlooked in pornography, where unfortunately many young people are getting their education from. We need to change consumer behavior and promote more intimate and real connections."

