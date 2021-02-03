SKYN®'s 2021 Survey Uncovers The State Of Sex & Dating During The COVID Era

Continuing a long-standing commitment to fostering open discourse among real people about real intimacy, SKYN® explores the impact COVID-19 has had on sex drive, experimentation, dating practices, and more. With social structures evolving drastically this past year, the brand discovers what's changed, what's constant and what's ahead.

Sex in quarantine is more frequent and even more adventurous:

Despite heightened anxiety, 39% of respondents reported experiencing an increased sex drive since the start of the pandemic.

More orgasms are happening with nearly half (47%) of respondents reporting that they orgasm twice or more within a single session.

Americans are spicing things up with 38% reporting that they are experimenting more in bed since the start of the pandemic.

Nearly half of all respondents (49%) reported watching more porn since the start of quarantine.

Socially distanced relationships are blossoming:

More than a quarter (29%) of respondents reported starting a new romantic relationship since the start of the pandemic.

Of those that started new relationships, 78% also frequently followed social distancing guidelines during their first three dates.

78% of those who have started new romantic relationships during the pandemic have also ended a relationship.

69% of those in new relationships say COVID accelerated things, including nearly a third (31%) who slept with their partner faster than they normally would have.

Friends are getting friendlier, with 41% of respondents reporting that they have started a "Friends with Benefits" relationship since the start of the pandemic.

"At SKYN®, our mission is to help enhance moments of real intimacy and create opportunities where it can be openly discussed," says M'lou Walker, Chief Executive Officer of LifeStyles Healthcare. "We couldn't do that this year without addressing the new normal and acknowledging the changes we've all experienced. We hope to continue exploring and evolving the conversation around intimacy in the same way we develop our products, by keeping the focus on genuine experiences."

In conjunction with the survey findings, SKYN® is activating a campaign that supports current stay at home advisories, Stay and F*** At Home. The campaign encourages consumers to remain safe by providing inspiration to make the quarantine experience more pleasurable.

