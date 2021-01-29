SkyOne Announces New Chief Technology Officer

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyOne Federal Credit Union is extremely proud of the work our new Chief Technology Officer, Michael Carlos, has implemented since he assumed his role in May 2020.

"This is a great time to join SkyOne Federal Credit Union, with its new and expanded charter, a refreshed and energetic senior leadership team, and a redefined mission and vision," said Michael Carlos, SkyOne's Chief Technology Officer. "I am very excited about the opportunity to execute our strategy while making a difference in our members' lives through the meaningful use of technology."

In his current position at SkyOne, he oversees Information Technology, eServices, and Facilities. He previously worked with Kinecta Federal Credit Union for 10 years, serving as Vice President of IT Infrastructure. He also worked with ING Advisors Network for 10 years as IT Manager.

"Michael is a vital new addition to the SkyOne family," said Joseph Whitaker, SkyOne's President and CEO. "We're looking forward to having his unique skills and expertise on board as we progress and improve, always with our members in mind."

Michael graduated from Western CUNA Management School with High Honors, earned a Master's in Information Systems Management from Keller Graduate School of Management at DeVry University, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Electronics and Communications Engineering from University of Santo Tomas.

"I consider my role at SkyOne to be the ambassador of enabling technology and innovation to help create frictionless member experience," Michael Carlos said. "But at the end of the day, I am here to serve."

About SkyOne Federal Credit Union:

Founded in 1949, SkyOne Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution with over 41,000 members nationwide and $600 million in assets, located in Hawthorne, California. The credit union offers a range of financial products including checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, real estate loans, and investment services. SkyOne is passionate about helping its members build a strong financial foundation and reach financial freedom. Free tools, such as financial education and affordable banking services, are available to assist members in managing their finances and saving for the future. Deposits are federally insured for at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). In 2017, SkyOne was certified as one of the Great Places to Work® in the financial services industry.

