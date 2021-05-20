Skypod Supports Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month In June 2021

MIAMI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skypod is pleased to announce their support of the Alzheimer's Association with a $1 million Skypod credit donation in June 2021 for Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. Worldwide, 47 million people are living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. Most families first notice lapses in short-term memory, which can lead to difficulty following complicated conversations or carrying out the day-to-day tasks of daily life.

Skypod is donating $1 million Skypod credits this June, to support the Alzheimer's Association, which allows individuals and families suffering from the impact of degenerative brain disease to celebrate life's precious memories by creating and sending free digital time capsules. These digital time capsules can be made viewable both during and after life. Skypod is offering a $50 Skypod credit for every qualified person's account. Up to 20,000 individuals may sign up at www.skypod.com/alz to receive their free Skypod credits. No credit card information will be needed and they may use their Skypod credits within one year.

"I decided to dedicate my life to meaning when I created Skypod. I thought, if I could help people send pictures, videos, and messages to loved ones, and make them viewable both during and after life, then I could help them fill the voids I've experienced through the loss of close family members. I could help people fill the holes I've been unable to fill my whole life." – Richard Jardine, CEO, and Founder of Skypod

About Skypod:

Skypod is an innovative, patent-pending, cloud storage platform that allows users to save, record and upload personal videos, photos, and other digital files to be encrypted then delivered to recipients and made viewable for the future. The encrypted digital time capsules are safe and secured, ideal for those who may want to share a video message on a momentous occasion, including end of life planning, birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries, or to leave behind words of wisdom.

About Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is the largest non-profit funder of Alzheimer's disease research and leads the way "to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health."

For more information visit Skypod.com. You can also follow Skypod on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

SOURCE Skypod

Related Links

https://www.skypod.com/

