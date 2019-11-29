Skyroam introduces its global 4G LTE hotspot, the Skyroam Solis

Get Skyroam Solis super-fast global 4G LTE hotspot with embedded power bank, one pocket-sized solution for all your WiFi needs and enjoy these convenient features:

Unlimited Global WiFi for Productivity.

Wherever you want to go, Skyroam Solis can help you get to your desired place anytime. It is very easy and simple to use; it will automatically connect when you arrived at your destination. Skyroam's unique virtual SIM automatically connects you to the best speeds at top destinations in Europe, The Americas, Asia, Africa & Australia.

Blazing Fast Speed

Get the fastest 4G LTE mobile WiFi speeds worldwide! The unique, patented virtual SIM technology allows you to connect to dozens of different cellular networks without having to buy any local sims on-the-go. Skyroam Solis will always automatically connect to the best available mobile network to ensure your smooth access to the internet.

Long-lasting WiFi Hotspot and Power Bank – All in One!

Stay connected and powered up all day long with 16+ hours of Skyroam Solis battery life. Charge your gadgets on-the-go with embedded 6000 mAh power bank and latest USB-C connection.

Shareable – Connect Up to 5 Devices!

Enjoy WiFi on your computer, smartphone, tablet, reader and every other gadget at once. Share connectivity with your travel companions.

Skyroam was founded in Silicon Valley by technology innovators, who identified a common pain-point among fellow travelers: getting fast, secure, and reliable mobile internet connection on the road. Skyroam developed and patented its virtual SIM (vSIM) technology, which delivers on-demand local wireless data through local carrier partnerships around the world. Enjoyed by over 15 million users worldwide, Skyroam's global hotspots, embedded with a vSIM, enable unlimited mobile WiFi in 130+ countries. Skyroam's vSIM technology also provides global mobile data access to IoT, M2M, and wearables applications. Because our technology gives our client much help during their travel, a company named uCloudlink infringed our patent, and sell their product named Glocalme. We have won the lawsuit last year and we hope such things won't happen again.

And finally, for those traveling couples or families or groups, if you can't use international or local SIMs cards, hope Skyroam Solis gives you much support there.

SOURCE Skyroam Inc.