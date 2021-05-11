SkyRun Vacation Rentals Announces the Passing of Barry Cox, Co-founder and CEO

Mr. Cox and Steve Falk created SkyRun Vacation Rentals in 2004 as a property management company in Keystone, Colorado. As they grew the company, they decided SkyRun's future belonged to local property managers in each destination. So, they started to license their brand, processes, and systems. This enabled local entrepreneurs to serve property owners and vacation guests. SkyRun now has over 35 North American destinations, 1,000 properties, and 400,000 past guests.

The SkyRun community knew Mr. Cox as a beloved and fearless leader. Steve Falk, SkyRun Co-founder, says, "Barry was my best friend and my SkyRun co-founder and partner for seventeen years. Our hearts ache for his wife Karen, their children Mik and Anne, and their partners. We will just flat out miss him—painfully, tremendously." Mr. Cox treasured spending time with family, and skiing and hiking the mountains of Colorado. Mr. Falk adds, "Barry was my first ski buddy. He guided me through the trees with dexterity and unabashed enthusiasm."

"Barry's legacy will live. He was a rare combination of imagination and abounding optimism. He had a unique vision to build lifestyle and value within the SkyRun family. We will continue in his spirit, with his sense of adventure, coupled with an undying determination and talent he freely shared," says Mr. Falk.

SkyRun ( www.skyrun.com ) provides an easy-to-use, all-in-one professional property management platform and brand to over 35 locally owned and operated destinations in North America. Please contact Angelea Ennamorato ([email protected]) for media support.

SOURCE SkyRun

Related Links

www.skyrun.com

