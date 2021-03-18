SkyRun Vacation Rentals Summit County Destinations Now Offer Luxury and Premium Rental Properties on Homes & Villas by Marriott International

BOULDER, Colo., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyRun Vacation Rentals Summit County destinations announced today that select rental properties throughout Colorado will be available on Homes & Villas by Marriott International starting this month. Marriott International's home rental offering provides guests, including more than 147 million members of its travel program Marriott Bonvoy, even more options to choose from when booking travel from among its 30 extraordinary hotel brands and more than 25,000 premium and luxury home rental properties around the world.

Homes & Villas by Marriott International will feature SkyRun's select portfolio of Summit County homes, condos, and suites. Amenities include private hot tubs, access to world-class ski resorts, and the Breckenridge, Copper Creek, Keystone Ranch, Keystone River, and Raven Golf Courses.

SkyRun's homes across Summit County offer a personal, local experience within the beauty of Colorado's Rocky Mountains. Unique properties include a charming old-world home in the heart of Breckenridge that was built in the 1890s, previously used as a private residence, and Bed & Breakfast.

Before being added to the Homes & Villas by Marriott International portfolio, Marriott International audited and reviewed SkyRun's Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, Keystone, and Summit County properties to ensure they met the company's high standards for regulation, design, safety and amenities.

Anna McGoff, the owner of SkyRun Breckenridge, says "This has opened the door to an entirely new and highly engaged audience — allowing guests to book our properties with Marriott's Bonvoy Points...it's a game-changer!"

Hallmarks of Homes & Villas by Marriott service, which will be adopted by SkyRun Summit County destinations include:

Professionally designed interior and exterior spaces

24/7 support and check-in

High speed Wi-Fi

Premium bed linens and towels

Premium bath amenities

Child-friendly items upon request, such as highchairs and travel cribs

Launched in May 2019, Homes & Villas by Marriott International is the hospitality company's vacation home rental offering, providing travelers, including members of Marriott Bonvoy, access to more than 25,000 premium and luxury homes located in 241 destinations throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. This curated selection of homes aims to connect travelers to thousands of rental properties around the world and sets the stage for guests' most treasured travel moments - home-cooked dinners with extended family, lawn games in the backyard or celebrating a milestone birthday with family and friends.

