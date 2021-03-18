SKYSCANNER SURVEY REVEALS 2021 TRAVEL TRENDS FOR YOUNG AMERICANS

- Skyscanner surveyed over 1000 18-30-year-olds in the US with questions focusing on their next trip.

- Generally, the young people surveyed wanted to rest and relax, with a "party atmosphere" ranking lower than R&R, good food and a sandy beach

- Young women are more likely to want to go to the beach, while more men are looking for foodie experiences.

- 18-22-year-olds are seeking "history and culture", while 23-26-year-olds are more likely to book adventures in the wild.