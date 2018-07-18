SkySpecs -- Leader in Automated Drone Inspections & Analytics Software -- Announces the Opening of New Office in Amsterdam

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySpecs, the award-winning provider of robotics solutions for the wind energy industry, today announces the opening of a new office in Amsterdam, Netherlands. SkySpecs has been working with leading customers in Europe since 2017 and plans to continue both onshore and offshore growth in 2019 and beyond.

"A European presence represents a strategic expansion for the SkySpecs brand. We are busy assembling an operations and sales team and are excited to double our footprint to support more growth," said SkySpecs' CEO Danny Ellis.

Franz LaZerte joins the SkySpecs team as the first European full-time employee. He will be focused on bringing operational support to regional projects and also helping develop European customer relationships and opportunities through technical sales. LaZerte spent the last six years studying and working in renewable energy, four of those at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. He has experience in various wind O&M projects spanning the value chain, from initial technology R&D, to site-level execution of retrofit campaigns – experience he'll leverage to support SkySpecs' Amsterdam office and their regional customers.

"Having worked with blade inspection & repair concepts in R&D, I recognized SkySpecs' technology as a game-changer in the wind industry. The automated inspection and data analytics provides abundant potential for wind turbine owners to better plan blade repair campaigns and lower O&M costs," said LaZerte.

SkySpecs offers an end-to-end blade inspection and analysis solution that enables wind farm owners to collect, manage and analyze their blade data with the single push of a button.

SkySpecs will be exhibiting at the WindEnergy Hamburg conference 25-28 September, 2018. They can be found at: Hall B1.OG Stand 301.01

SkySpecs, Amsterdam Contact Information:



Strawinskylaan 4117, 4th Floor



Amsterdam, NL 1077 ZX



+45 2840 8300



New Business Inquires: Franz LaZerte

