Skyview Capital Acquires Fidelis Cybersecurity

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyview Capital, LLC ("Skyview") a global private investment firm, today announced that it has acquired Fidelis Cybersecurity, Inc. ("Fidelis") from a consortium of investors. Terms were not disclosed.

Fidelis is a leading provider of threat detection, hunting, and response solutions trusted by large corporations and government entities as the last line of defense. In addition, Fidelis provides managed detection and response, incident response, data science, and threat research as a service to the company's wide range of Fortune 1000 enterprise and public sector clients. Fidelis has over 250 highly skilled employees, who are some of the world's leading cybersecurity experts including specialists formerly with the US Department of Defense and other intelligence communities.

Fidelis' market-leading Elevate platform consists of Network, Endpoint, and Deception products that unlock the power of raw data through a fully-integrated, automated, and correlated platform. While most other software offerings operate in silos, with no real integration, automation, and correlation, slowing their ability to detect, hunt and respond, the Fidelis Elevate™ platform connects the dots in one comprehensive integrated solution that works seamlessly across the network and endpoint stacks.

"This is another exciting addition to our portfolio, and we are excited to be partnering with the Fidelis team in further fueling its trajectory," said Alex Soltani, Chairman and CEO of Skyview. "With the ever-increasing complexity of digital environments and the pace of cyber threats across the world, we see an opportunity to build upon Fidelis' impressive technology and solidify its position within the IT security industry. This transaction aligns well with our investment philosophy of targeting and investing in mission critical technology businesses across a wide spectrum of verticals, from telecommunications to cybersecurity."

"We are excited to partner with Skyview Capital. They are an innovative and thoughtful technology investor. We are looking forward to tackling this $25 billion cybersecurity sector together," said Nick Lantuh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelis Cybersecurity, Inc.

Darryl Smith, Skyview Capital's President of Global Portfolio Operations, said, "The Skyview Portfolio Operations team is working closely with the Fidelis team to ensure a smooth transition into Skyview's portfolio. We are committed to offering any and all strategic and operational support to Fidelis' management team. We have established and look forward to building upon a strong relationship with key Fidelis customers."

Going forward, Skyview will continue to pursue opportunities within the IT security category. "Skyview is committed to realizing the full value of Fidelis as a safeguard against cyber threats, and we are enthusiastic about identifying both organic and inorganic growth opportunities," added Mr. Soltani.

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, which specializes in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services, and manufacturing. By leveraging its operational resources and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 30 transactions whereby it has acted as a partner to corporations and other stakeholders experiencing a strategic transition or liquidity event. Visit www.skyviewcapital.com.

About Fidelis Cybersecurity

Fidelis Cybersecurity is a leading provider of threat detection, hunting, and response solutions. Fidelis combats the full spectrum of cybercrime, data theft, and espionage by providing full visibility across hybrid cloud / on-prem environments, automating threat and data theft detection, empowering threat hunting and optimizing incident response with context, speed, and accuracy. Fidelis is trusted by Global 1000s and Governments as the last line of defense. Get in the hunt. Visit www.fidelissecurity.com.

