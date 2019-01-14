Skyview Capital Completes the Acquisition of Select Customer Care Assets from Conduent Incorporated

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced by Conduent on Feb. 4, 2019, Skyview Capital, LLC ("Skyview"), a global private investment firm, announced that it has acquired select customer care assets from Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) and formed Continuum Global Solutions ("Continuum") to serve as the single brand to house and operate the newly formed business. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

In addition to the portfolio of select standalone customer care assets acquired from Conduent, Skyview Capital is actively pursuing other customer care opportunities to integrate under the Continuum banner. Today, the Continuum business generates approximately $500 million of revenue with a global workforce of approximately 16,000 employees.

Continuum Global Solutions serves as a fully-integrated contact center platform combining advanced digital and cloud technology with highly trained, skilled professionals to manage millions of daily customer interactions. The operations united under the Continuum brand have been recognized for excellence in customer service by both its Fortune 500 client-base as well as from a wide array of prestigious independent third party research firms.

Overseeing management of Continuum Global Solutions will be Darryl Smith, Skyview Capital's President of Global Portfolio Operations as well as Rod Stoddard, Senior Vice President of Portfolio Operations at Skyview. Jerry Kinnick, who was the senior leader of the business prior to Skyview's acquisition, will serve as President of Continuum, and brings over 20 years of industry experience to the role. Several other highly experienced leaders will continue with the business as well.

"We are excited to further expand Skyview Capital's role as a leading force in the customer care industry with the formation of Continuum Global Services," said Skyview Capital Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alex Soltani. "Continuum begins operations with a global roster of Tier 1 clients in multiple industry verticals serviced by a vast employee base located in key international markets. As always, we remain exceptionally focused on growing this business both organically and through value-added acquisitions which will allow us to provide even a deeper breadth of capabilities and services to our esteemed customer base."

Said Stoddard: "Our goal is to establish Continuum Global Solutions as a marquee destination for the ultimate in customer care services by uniting Skyview's proven operational expertise with the skill sets and experience bases that Jerry and his team bring to the table."

"We are pleased to have Continuum Global Services join the Skyview portfolio, and we look forward to enhancing the business while providing unsurpassed service to our customers. Skyview Capital's team of operational professionals is excited to join forces with Continuum senior management to help maximize the potential of these world-class contact center solutions," said Smith.

"I am excited to join with our new partners at Skyview as we work together to deliver world-class customer contact services to our extraordinary customer base and to the many new clients we look forward to welcoming in the near future," said Kinnick.

About Skyview Capital, LLC:

Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm headquartered In Los Angeles specializing in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and manufacturing. By leveraging its deep operational resources and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 25 transactions whereby it has acted as a partner to corporations and other stakeholders experiencing a strategic transition or liquidity event. Visit www.skyviewcapital.com.

About Continuum Global Solutions:

Continuum Global Solutions ("CGS") provides inbound and outbound service offerings across voice (calls and interactive voice response) and non-voice (SMS, chat, social networks, and email) segments. CGS customer care services and call centers have been embraced by top companies worldwide. Visit www.continuumgbl.com.

