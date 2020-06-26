Skyview Capital, LLC Expands Senior Operations Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based private investment firm Skyview Capital (www.skyviewcapital.com) announced that three industry-respected veterans will be joining its senior operations leadership team. The expansion solidifies Skyview's ongoing commitment for continued growth and success.



Joining Skyview Capital's team is Manel Sweetmore as Senior Vice President of Portfolio Operations. Bringing with him over 25 years of diversified operational experience leading private equity and venture backed companies, Sweetmore will be analyzing prospective investment opportunities, supporting equity transactions, and overseeing the management teams of current investments to drive value in the Skyview portfolio companies.



Ross Ely is joining Skyview as Senior Vice President, Portfolio Operations – where he will be responsible for transitioning and overseeing Skyview's portfolio companies. Ely has over 30 years of experience managing private equity-backed portfolio companies, including six years as CEO of portfolio companies owned by Marlin Equity Partners. Ely also held prior leadership positions at Micron Computers as Executive VP of Sales and Marketing and at Apple as Director of Product Marketing for hardware and software products.



Brian Dean also joins Skyview as Senior Vice President, Portfolio Operations. Dean will provide executive oversight and management of portfolio companies in the food and beverage vertical for Skyview. Dean, a graduate of the Chase Manhattan Bank training program turned to the food industry where he was an executive at Best Foods and Sara Lee before turning to private equity. His positions ranged from EVP of Sara Lee Bakery to CMO of Birds Eye Foods to CEO of Ecce Panis, an artisan bread company he ran and sold for J.P. Morgan Partners.



"We're at a critical moment in our growth path and are thrilled to have these three talented and highly experienced professionals join Skyview's senior operations team. As we face this global pandemic and economic crisis, we are confident the growth to our team will drive success within our current portfolio companies and capitalize on the market opportunities ahead," said Alex R. Soltani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Skyview Capital, LLC.



About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm headquartered In Los Angeles specializing in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and manufacturing. By leveraging its deep operational resources and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 25 transactions whereby it has acted as a partner to corporations and other stakeholders experiencing a strategic transition or liquidity event. Visit www.skyviewcapital.com

