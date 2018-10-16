Skyview Capital, LLC Signed An Agreement With Conduent Incorporated to Acquire a Portfolio of Select Customer Care Contracts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced by Conduent on Oct. 1, 2018, global private investment firm Skyview Capital, LLC and Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) have entered into a definitive agreement, for Skyview Capital to acquire a select portfolio of Conduent's standalone customer care contracts. This portfolio, which generated approximated $500 million in revenue in 2017, has a worldwide workforce of approximately 16,000 dedicated employees.

Skyview Capital expects to unite the customer care call center platforms under the brand Continuum Global Solutions, with Darryl Smith, President of Global Portfolio Operations and Rod Stoddard, Senior Vice President of Portfolio Operations, overseeing all areas of CGS's operations.

The planned acquisition of a portfolio of Conduent's standalone customer care contracts exemplifies Skyview Capital's investment model of purchasing non-core businesses from Fortune 1000 companies whose performance can be significantly enhanced by the investment company's operational expertise.

Conduent managers associated with this portfolio of contracts will join Skyview and continue to lead the daily operations of this business.

Said Stoddard: "Continuum Global Solutions or CGS customer care services and call centers have been embraced by top companies worldwide who have come to rely on their vast expertise in customer care management for unparalleled consumer interaction performance. We are extremely pleased with the plan to bring together these successful contact center services with the support and operational expertise of Skyview Capital."

"Skyview Capital is committed to discovering high performing divisions of companies that we can acquire and position for even greater marketplace growth. The planned CGS customer care and call center solutions represent world class products that boast many of the largest companies in the world as clients. We look forward to the prospect of adding our operational capabilities toward realizing the full potential of these outstanding contact center solutions," said Darryl Smith, President, Global Portfolio Operations for Skyview Capital, LLC.

"With approximately 16,000 global employees in major international markets worldwide and a global roster of tier 1 clients in multiple verticals, we are truly excited about the breadth and scope of services that this business is expected to seamlessly provide under our stewardship at Skyview. We look forward to the prospect of launching each of these category-leading contact center customer care platforms under the Continuum Global Services banner and joining forces with their management team to help fuel their continuing growth," said Alex Soltani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Skyview Capital, LLC.

The transaction, which is subject to certain regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2018.

About Skyview Capital, LLC:

Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles specializing in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and niche manufacturing. By leveraging its deep operational resources and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed more than 25 transactions within its target market verticals. Visit www.skyviewcapital.com.

