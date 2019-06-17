SkyView Partners Sponsors Elite Competitor Lysanne Richard In Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

The event, which took place in Polignano a Mare, Italy — the home of European cliff diving — was the third competition in the 2019 World Series. One by one, world-renowned divers launched from a platform 22 meters high, plunging feet-first into the Adriatic Sea.

Richard, a nine-time podium finisher, placed fourth in the third round of the women's competition. SkyView Partners' Lysanne Richard returns to competition on June 22 in São Miguel, Azores, Portugal, for the fourth round of the 2019 World Series.

Over the past year, SkyView has sponsored a growing list of athletic competitions around the world and the country. This includes the M32 Catamaran Match Cup in Wayzata, Minnesota, which occurs again June 22 to June 24; and the SkyView Polo Team at the Polo Classic in Orono, Minnesota, which occurs again in the fall.

Scott Wetzel, JD, Founder and Managing Partner of SkyView Partners, said, "We are extremely proud of Lysanne and all the incredible athletes we sponsor. She fought through an injury to remain in the competition and still finished very high on the leaderboard. We are honored to be associated with such an accomplished athlete."

