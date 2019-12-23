Skywalker Sound and Cinnafilm Create Next-Generation Audio Toolset

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skywalker Sound and Cinnafilm are working together to bring new audio toolsets to the media technology market in 2020.

As the paradigms of theatrical, broadcast, and online content begin to converge, the need to properly conform finished programs to specifications suitable for intended distribution channels has become more important than ever. To ensure high fidelity is maintained throughout the conversion process, it is important to implement high-quality tools to aid in time-domain, level, spatial, and file-format processing for all transformed content intended for various audiences and playout systems. To this end, Skywalker Sound is delighted to introduce the Skywalker audio toolset. Based on proprietary signal processing and orchestration technology, the Skywalker audio tools will offer an intelligent, automated audio pipeline with features including sample-accurate retiming, loudness & standards analysis and correction, downmixing, channel mapping, and segment creation/manipulation — all faster than realtime. These tools will be available exclusively within Cinnafilm's award-winning PixelStrings media conversion platform.

Cinnafilm CEO and founder Lance Maurer says, "PixelStrings represents our body of work in image processing and media conversions. It is simple, powerful, scalable, and built for the future. But it is not just about image processing; it's an ecosystem, and we recognize success only happens by working with other like-minded technology companies. When Skywalker approached us with their ideas, it was immediate validation of this vision. We plan to put as much enthusiasm and passion into this new sound endeavor as we have in the past with picture - the customers will benefit as they see, and hear, the difference these tools make on the viewer experience."

Josh Lowden, General Manager of Skywalker Sound, says of this new endeavor, "Skywalker has been providing world-class audio services to the film and television industries for over thirty years. We're very excited about taking this next step to develop high-quality audio software tools, and we're thrilled to work with Cinnafilm."

Skywalker's new audio tools will be available in Q1, 2020, and will be shown at the Hollywood Professional Association Tech Retreat in February and in April at the National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas.

About Cinnafilm

Cinnafilm, Inc. is a global leader in innovative video optimization solutions for television, film, and multimedia delivery. Harnessing the unmatched computing power of modern graphics cards, Cinnafilm's patented, 100% file-based software solutions are rapidly changing the field of high-quality image processing. Cinnafilm software is in use today at many of the world's premier, forward-thinking studios and networks, solving a wide variety of very complex imaging problems including but not limited to restoration and bitrate optimization, noise removal and texture-matching for digital cinema and film, and automatic retiming and standards conversions within real-time transcode workflows. www.cinnafilm.com

About Skywalker Sound

Skywalker Sound, a division of Lucasfilm Ltd., is one of the largest, most versatile full-service audio post-production companies in the industry. Skywalker Sound offers comprehensive post-production services and utilizes the talents of Academy Award®-winning sound professionals working on sound design, editorial, foley, and re-recording mixes as a team. Skywalker Sound has won 18 Academy Awards® for Best Sound and Best Sound Editing. More information is available at www.skysound.com .

Lucasfilm Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. Skywalker Sound, the Skywalker Sound logo, STAR WARS, and related properties are trademarks in the United States and/or in other countries of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.

