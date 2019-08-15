Skyward Introduces New SIS & ERP Self-Assessment: DistrictCheck

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Aug. 15, 2019 ­/PRNewswire/ -- Skyward, an administrative software provider committed to a better experience for every user, is excited to announce a new SIS and ERP self-assessment, DistrictCheck. The new tool, which was developed in partnership with GreyEd Solutions, conducts an inventory of existing administrative software and processes by gathering feedback from technology users in the district and presenting their responses in a data-driven evaluation.

DistrictCheck helps school leaders collect feedback from stakeholders through a private URL, where anonymous responses are gathered. Once feedback is collected, the system organizes the data to give a detailed picture of how each district's systems and processes are performing in six key areas.

"DistrictCheck is a game-changer for school leaders. It finally gives them something far beyond anecdotal evidence. It provides them with real data to gauge the health and performance of the systems they use every day," stated Ray Ackerlund, president of Skyward.

Administrators can see detailed reports by viewing how specific demographics responded to each key element. Responses can be separated by role, department, school location, and more. In addition, administrators can filter down into subcategories, which vary by each metric. For example, accountability can be segmented into areas such as compliance, infrastructure, leadership, and documentation to help school leaders identify specific opportunities for growth.

Furthermore, DistrictCheck provides prompts to spark conversations regarding each metric, covering possible improvements and areas of success. The data and prompts can be used to chart a course towards maximizing the success of their SIS and ERP implementations.

"Our partnership with GreyEd Solutions aimed to create a solution that would amplify the voice of every person working with technology at their district," stated Ackerlund. "GreyEd Solutions helped turn our vision into a reality, and we couldn't be more excited to see DistrictCheck help K-12 districts gain a clearer picture of their SIS & ERP landscape."

To learn more about DistrictCheck, visit www.skyward.com/districtcheck.

About Skyward

Skyward's administrative software solutions are used by more than 2,000 public sector organizations worldwide, from small entities to statewide implementations. Since 1980, Skyward has remained committed to a better experience for every user. To learn more, visit www.skyward.com.

