SkyWater Announces MOU to Provide Domestic Advanced Packaging Capabilities as Reshoring Momentum Builds for Semiconductor Supply Chain

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWater Technology, the trusted technology realization partner, today announced it has entered into an exclusive, non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Osceola County, Florida to explore taking over the lease of the Center for Neovation, a state-of-the-art 200 mm semiconductor manufacturing facility, by forming a new public-private partnership for microelectronics manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. Following the MOU, SkyWater, the only U.S.-owned and -operated pure-play Trusted foundry, will define terms with the County to operate the Center for Neovation and utilize the 109,000 square foot facility, with approximately 60,000 square feet of cleanroom laboratory/manufacturing space.

The potential partnership would provide SkyWater tooling capabilities and technologies to enable advanced packaging and heterogeneous integration technology. Today, chip packaging is typically outsourced mainly to Asia. By offering advanced packaging capabilities domestically, SkyWater can enable tighter supply chain management, and deliver increased security and faster time to market for customers. In addition, SkyWater's strong relationships with government entities will build upon the operation's success in attracting government programs.

According to Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater president and chief executive officer, "It is our objective to play a significant role in re-domesticating and optimizing technology manufacturing and supply chain management. This potential new public-private partnership with Osceola Country is a natural way to extend our capabilities for the defense community and our commercial customers who will benefit from stronger collaboration and integration between domestic foundry and advanced packaging services."

"SkyWater is an ideal entity to assume management of the Center for Neovation and utilize the specialized capabilities of the facility. As a Trusted foundry, SkyWater is well-equipped to continue existing contracts with the Department of Defense," said Don Fisher, county manager, Osceola County. "We look forward to the potential of this new relationship to not only develop our region's technology industry, but to contribute domestic leadership in advanced manufacturing of microelectronics."

SkyWater and the County of Osceola will have at least 60 days to come to a formal agreement.

SkyWater is the only U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure play semiconductor foundry and is a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier, specializing in custom technology development services and volume manufacturing for integrated circuits and micro devices. Through its Technology Foundry model, SkyWater's world-class operations and unique processing capabilities enable mixed-signal CMOS, power, rad-hard and ROIC solutions. SkyWater's Advanced Technology Services empower development of superconducting and 3D ICs, along with carbon nanotube, photonic and MEMS devices. The company serves customers in growing markets such as aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, please visit: www.skywatertechnology.com/.

