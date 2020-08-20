SkyWater President Thomas Sonderman to Deliver Keynote at 2020 Virtual Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Conference (ASMC)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWater Technology, the trusted technology realization partner, today announced the company's President, Thomas Sonderman will present a keynote address, "Manufacturing Leadership in the Era of Artificial Intelligence," at the 2020 virtual Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Conference (ASMC) at 9:00 am EDT on August 24th. The presentation will discuss trade and technology dynamics pressuring the manufacturing sector and how a new foundry model can streamline productization for disruptive technologies to enable next-generation edge and cloud-computing infrastructure.

As 5G networks are scaling up, the IoT is rapidly scaling with it and the world is seeing an explosion of IoT devices and unprecedented volumes of data. Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies with varying sophistication will be critical throughout this expanding ecosystem to realize the value of these data and will rely on continuously progressing compute performance to do so. However, as the industry sees transistor scaling providing diminishing returns, current IC paradigms do not appear suited to deliver the economics or performance the market requires and new dimensions must be pursued including new materials, new architecture, and heterogeneous integration. From a manufacturing standpoint, this is a challenge. Most conventional foundries are not organized with appropriate operational models, tooling, or business processes to innovate efficiently in these new dimensions.

Sonderman's keynote will address this challenge by presenting a Technology as a Service (TaaS) for microelectronics manufacturing concept that has been demonstrated to facilitate foundry engagement at earlier technology and manufacturing readiness levels and ultimately accelerate time to market. According to Sonderman, "The industry is at an inflection point and the semiconductor manufacturing industry faces a choice between continuing down a known path with reducing returns or chart another path to find new technologies to meet the incessant market demand for more computing performance. The TaaS model is already driving significant innovation in the foundry space for next-wave quantum, cloud, and related computing technologies that will allow the industry to realize the future state of hierarchical AI throughout the IoT ecosystem."

To attend Sonderman's presentation, please visit ASMC's registration page. For more information on SkyWater's advanced technology and volume manufacturing services, please contact: [email protected].

About ASMC

ASMC is the leading international technical conference for discussing solutions that improve the collective manufacturing expertise of the semiconductor industry. Solving the challenges presented by semiconductor manufacturing is a combined effort by device makers, equipment and materials suppliers, and academics. ASMC provides an unparalleled platform for semiconductor professionals to network and learn the latest in the practical application of advanced manufacturing strategies and methodologies.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater is the only U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure play semiconductor foundry and is a DoD-accredited Trusted supplier, specializing in custom technology development services and volume manufacturing for integrated circuits and micro devices. Through its Technology Foundry model, SkyWater's world-class operations and unique processing capabilities enable mixed-signal CMOS, power, rad-hard and ROIC solutions. SkyWater's Advanced Technology Services empower development of superconducting and 3D ICs, along with carbon nanotube, photonic and MEMS devices. The company serves customers in growing markets such as aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial, and IoT. For more information, please visit: www.skywatertechnology.com/.

