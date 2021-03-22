SkyWater Technology Files Registration Statement with SEC for Initial Public Offering

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWater Technology announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. SkyWater Technology has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "SKYT." The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review, subject to market and other conditions. There is no assurance that the proposed offering will be completed.

Jefferies LLC and Cowen are acting as joint lead book-running managers and Piper Sandler & Co is also acting as a book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected]; and Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by phone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater is a U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure play semiconductor foundry and is a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier that specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing, and advanced packaging capabilities.

