SkyWest, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Call Date

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) will host a conference call after the market closes on Thursday, January 30, 2020, to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. The format will provide an overview of the results followed by a Q&A session.

Thursday, January 30, 2020

2:30 p.m. Mountain Time

The call-in number for US callers is 1-877-418-5293

The call-in number for international callers is 1-412-717-9593

The call-in number for Canada callers is 1-866-605-3852

Please call ten minutes before the scheduled hour to ensure a prompt starting time. If you have any questions, please contact Investor Relations at 435-634-3200.

Interested parties can also access the call live via PR Newswire Webcast at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1088/32739

In addition, a digital rebroadcast of the conference call will be available after 4:30 p.m., MT on January 30, 2020 through February 13, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. MT. US callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-877-344-7529; international callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-412-317-0088. The conference ID for the rebroadcast is 10138130. Your participation is welcomed and appreciated.

