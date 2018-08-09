SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined July 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported 153,300 block hours in July 2018, compared to 162,400 block hours in July 2017, a decrease of 9,100 or 5.6%. The net decrease was consistent with SkyWest's fleet transition plan to improve the mix of aircraft in its fleet by adding new E175 aircraft, while reducing its 50-seat jets.

The year-over-year net change was primarily driven by approximately 6,900 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft (includes the E175 aircraft and the E175 SC aircraft) and a decrease of approximately 16,000 block hours from its other aircraft types.

In July 2018, SkyWest's E175 aircraft represented approximately 26% of SkyWest's total block hour production for the month compared to approximately 21% for the month of July 2017.

SkyWest reported 1,029,000 block hours for year-to-date July 2018, compared to 1,082,000 block hours year-to-date July 2017, a decrease of 53,000, or 4.9%. This net change was primarily driven by approximately 46,000 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft and a decrease of approximately 99,000 block hours from its other aircraft types.

SkyWest had 89,300 departures in July 2018 compared to 97,500 in July 2017, a decrease of 8,200, or 8.5%. Additional flight statistics for July are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST, INC. JULY FLIGHT STATISTICS Block Hour Summary: Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD By Fleet: July 2018 July 2017 % Change July 2018 July 2017 % Change E175 40,580 33,637 20.6 249,555 203,616 22.6 CRJ900 9,637 17,739 (45.7) 72,737 116,675 (37.7) CRJ700 32,376 33,590 (3.6) 221,023 217,082 1.8 Dual class fleet 82,593 84,966 (2.8) 543,315 537,373 1.1 CRJ200 48,079 47,130 2.0 322,855 317,880 1.6 ERJ135/145 22,637 30,329 (25.4) 162,680 226,956 (28.3) Single class fleet 70,716 77,459 (8.7) 485,535 544,836 (10.9) Total Block Hours 153,309 162,425 (5.6) 1,028,850 1,082,209 (4.9) Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD By Airline: July 2018 July 2017 % Change July 2018 July 2017 % Change SkyWest Airlines 121,827 110,162 10.6 795,055 691,918 14.9 ExpressJet Airlines 31,482 52,263 (39.8) 233,795 390,291 (40.1) Total Block Hours 153,309 162,425 (5.6) 1,028,850 1,082,209 (4.9) Other Flight Statistics: Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD July 2018 July 2017 % Change July 2018 July 2017 % Change Departures 89,284 97,545 (8.5) 592,972 641,733 (7.6) Passengers 4,477,153 4,699,151 (4.7) 28,137,014 30,084,502 (6.5) Load Factor 84.3 82.0 2.3 pts 80.4 80.5 (0.1) pts

About SkyWest

Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company with more than 17,000 employees. SkyWest's airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying nearly 50 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines ("United"), Delta Air Lines ("Delta"), American Airlines ("American") and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United, Delta and American. This press release and additional information regarding SkyWest can be accessed at inc.skywest.com.

