SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined July 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines
19:40 ET
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported 153,300 block hours in July 2018, compared to 162,400 block hours in July 2017, a decrease of 9,100 or 5.6%. The net decrease was consistent with SkyWest's fleet transition plan to improve the mix of aircraft in its fleet by adding new E175 aircraft, while reducing its 50-seat jets.
The year-over-year net change was primarily driven by approximately 6,900 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft (includes the E175 aircraft and the E175 SC aircraft) and a decrease of approximately 16,000 block hours from its other aircraft types.
In July 2018, SkyWest's E175 aircraft represented approximately 26% of SkyWest's total block hour production for the month compared to approximately 21% for the month of July 2017.
SkyWest reported 1,029,000 block hours for year-to-date July 2018, compared to 1,082,000 block hours year-to-date July 2017, a decrease of 53,000, or 4.9%. This net change was primarily driven by approximately 46,000 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft and a decrease of approximately 99,000 block hours from its other aircraft types.
SkyWest had 89,300 departures in July 2018 compared to 97,500 in July 2017, a decrease of 8,200, or 8.5%. Additional flight statistics for July are included in the accompanying table.
|
SKYWEST, INC. JULY FLIGHT STATISTICS
|
Block Hour Summary:
|
Month
|
Month
|
Month
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
By Fleet:
|
July 2018
|
July 2017
|
% Change
|
July 2018
|
July 2017
|
% Change
|
E175
|
40,580
|
33,637
|
20.6
|
249,555
|
203,616
|
22.6
|
CRJ900
|
9,637
|
17,739
|
(45.7)
|
72,737
|
116,675
|
(37.7)
|
CRJ700
|
32,376
|
33,590
|
(3.6)
|
221,023
|
217,082
|
1.8
|
Dual class fleet
|
82,593
|
84,966
|
(2.8)
|
543,315
|
537,373
|
1.1
|
CRJ200
|
48,079
|
47,130
|
2.0
|
322,855
|
317,880
|
1.6
|
ERJ135/145
|
22,637
|
30,329
|
(25.4)
|
162,680
|
226,956
|
(28.3)
|
Single class fleet
|
70,716
|
77,459
|
(8.7)
|
485,535
|
544,836
|
(10.9)
|
Total Block Hours
|
153,309
|
162,425
|
(5.6)
|
1,028,850
|
1,082,209
|
(4.9)
|
Month
|
Month
|
Month
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
By Airline:
|
July 2018
|
July 2017
|
% Change
|
July 2018
|
July 2017
|
% Change
|
SkyWest Airlines
|
121,827
|
110,162
|
10.6
|
795,055
|
691,918
|
14.9
|
ExpressJet Airlines
|
31,482
|
52,263
|
(39.8)
|
233,795
|
390,291
|
(40.1)
|
Total Block Hours
|
153,309
|
162,425
|
(5.6)
|
1,028,850
|
1,082,209
|
(4.9)
|
Other Flight Statistics:
|
Month
|
Month
|
Month
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
July 2018
|
July 2017
|
% Change
|
July 2018
|
July 2017
|
% Change
|
Departures
|
89,284
|
97,545
|
(8.5)
|
592,972
|
641,733
|
(7.6)
|
Passengers
|
4,477,153
|
4,699,151
|
(4.7)
|
28,137,014
|
30,084,502
|
(6.5)
|
Load Factor
|
84.3
|
82.0
|
2.3 pts
|
80.4
|
80.5
|
(0.1) pts
About SkyWest
Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company with more than 17,000 employees. SkyWest's airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying nearly 50 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines ("United"), Delta Air Lines ("Delta"), American Airlines ("American") and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United, Delta and American. This press release and additional information regarding SkyWest can be accessed at inc.skywest.com.
SOURCE SkyWest, Inc.