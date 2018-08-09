SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined July 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported 153,300 block hours in July 2018, compared to 162,400 block hours in July 2017, a decrease of 9,100 or 5.6%.  The net decrease was consistent with SkyWest's fleet transition plan to improve the mix of aircraft in its fleet by adding new E175 aircraft, while reducing its 50-seat jets.

The year-over-year net change was primarily driven by approximately 6,900 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft (includes the E175 aircraft and the E175 SC aircraft) and a decrease of approximately 16,000 block hours from its other aircraft types.   

In July 2018, SkyWest's E175 aircraft represented approximately 26% of SkyWest's total block hour production for the month compared to approximately 21% for the month of July 2017.       

SkyWest reported 1,029,000 block hours for year-to-date July 2018, compared to 1,082,000 block hours year-to-date July 2017, a decrease of 53,000, or 4.9%.  This net change was primarily driven by approximately 46,000 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft and a decrease of approximately 99,000 block hours from its other aircraft types.

SkyWest had 89,300 departures in July 2018 compared to 97,500 in July 2017, a decrease of 8,200, or 8.5%.  Additional flight statistics for July are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST, INC. JULY FLIGHT STATISTICS

Block Hour Summary:

Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

By Fleet:

July 2018

July 2017

%   Change

July 2018

July 2017

%  Change

     E175

40,580

33,637

20.6

249,555

203,616

22.6

     CRJ900

9,637

17,739

(45.7)

72,737

116,675

(37.7)

     CRJ700

32,376

33,590

(3.6)

221,023

217,082

1.8

         Dual class fleet

82,593

84,966

(2.8)

543,315

537,373

1.1

     CRJ200

48,079

47,130

2.0

322,855

317,880

1.6

     ERJ135/145

22,637

30,329

(25.4)

162,680

226,956

(28.3)

         Single class fleet

70,716

77,459

(8.7)

485,535

544,836

(10.9)

Total Block Hours

153,309

162,425

(5.6)

1,028,850

1,082,209

(4.9)

Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

By Airline:

July 2018

July 2017

%   Change

July 2018

July 2017

%  Change

     SkyWest Airlines

121,827

110,162

10.6

795,055

691,918

14.9

     ExpressJet Airlines

31,482

52,263

(39.8)

233,795

390,291

(40.1)

Total Block Hours

153,309

162,425

(5.6)

1,028,850

1,082,209

(4.9)

Other Flight Statistics:

Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

July 2018

July 2017

%   Change

July 2018

July 2017

%  Change

Departures

89,284

97,545

(8.5)

592,972

641,733

(7.6)

Passengers

4,477,153

4,699,151

(4.7)

28,137,014

30,084,502

(6.5)

Load Factor

84.3

82.0

  2.3 pts

80.4

80.5

(0.1) pts

About SkyWest

Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company with more than 17,000 employees. SkyWest's airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying nearly 50 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines ("United"), Delta Air Lines ("Delta"), American Airlines ("American") and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United, Delta and American.  This press release and additional information regarding SkyWest can be accessed at inc.skywest.com.

