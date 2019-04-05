SkyWest, Inc. Reports March 2019 Traffic
Apr 05, 2019, 08:01 ET
ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported SkyWest Airlines operating statistics for the month of March 2019.
SkyWest Airlines reported 124,447 block hours in March 2019, an increase of 6.9% from March 2018. SkyWest Airlines' higher production was primarily due to the new E175 and CRJ900 aircraft added to SkyWest Airlines' fleet since March 2018.
Additional flight statistics for March are included in the accompanying table.
|
SKYWEST AIRLINES MARCH FLIGHT STATISTICS
|
Month
|
Month
|
Month
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Block Hour Summary
|
March 2019
|
March 2018
|
% Change
|
March 2019
|
March 2018
|
% Change
|
By aircraft type:
|
E175s
|
44,273
|
35,587
|
24.4
|
126,749
|
99,592
|
27.3
|
CRJ900s
|
11,884
|
10,088
|
17.8
|
30,965
|
27,996
|
10.6
|
CRJ700s
|
25,436
|
23,325
|
9.1
|
71,768
|
66,347
|
8.2
|
Dual-class fleet
|
81,593
|
69,000
|
18.3
|
229,482
|
193,935
|
18.3
|
CRJ200s
|
42,854
|
47,394
|
(9.6)
|
119,907
|
135,009
|
(11.2)
|
SkyWest Airlines total
|
124,447
|
116,394
|
6.9
|
349,389
|
328,944
|
6.2
|
Other Flight Statistics
|
Month
|
Month
|
Month
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
SkyWest Airlines:
|
March 2019
|
March 2018
|
% Change
|
March 2019
|
March 2018
|
% Change
|
Departures
|
70,685
|
66,016
|
7.1
|
193,475
|
185,478
|
4.3
|
Passengers
|
3,669,452
|
3,322,156
|
10.5
|
9,614,952
|
9,059,473
|
6.1
|
Load Factor
|
82.2
|
81.2
|
1.0 pts
|
78.6
|
78.8
|
(0.2) pts
On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet Airlines to a third party. Flight statistics are SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods presented because of lack of comparability.
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with more than 2,100 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 38 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its nearly 14,000 employees.
SOURCE SkyWest, Inc.
