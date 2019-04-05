SkyWest, Inc. Reports March 2019 Traffic

SkyWest, Inc.

Apr 05, 2019, 08:01 ET

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported SkyWest Airlines operating statistics for the month of March 2019.

SkyWest Airlines reported 124,447 block hours in March 2019, an increase of 6.9% from March 2018. SkyWest Airlines' higher production was primarily due to the new E175 and CRJ900 aircraft added to SkyWest Airlines' fleet since March 2018.

Additional flight statistics for March are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST AIRLINES MARCH FLIGHT STATISTICS


 

Month

 

Month

 

Month

 

YTD

 

YTD

 

YTD

Block Hour Summary

March 2019

March 2018

%  Change

March 2019

March 2018

%  Change

 

By aircraft type:





 E175s

44,273

35,587

24.4

126,749

99,592

27.3

 CRJ900s

11,884

10,088

17.8

30,965

27,996

10.6

 CRJ700s

25,436

23,325

9.1

71,768

66,347

8.2

  Dual-class fleet

81,593

69,000

18.3

229,482

193,935

18.3







  CRJ200s

42,854

47,394

(9.6)

119,907

135,009

(11.2)







SkyWest Airlines total

124,447

116,394

6.9

349,389

328,944

6.2














Other Flight Statistics

Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

SkyWest Airlines:

March 2019

March 2018

%  Change

March 2019

March 2018

%  Change







 Departures

70,685

66,016

7.1

193,475

185,478

4.3

 Passengers

3,669,452

3,322,156

10.5

9,614,952

9,059,473

6.1

 Load Factor

82.2

81.2

 1.0 pts

78.6

78.8

 (0.2) pts





On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet Airlines to a third party. Flight statistics are SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods presented because of lack of comparability.

About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with more than 2,100 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 38 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its nearly 14,000 employees.

