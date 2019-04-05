SkyWest, Inc. Reports March 2019 Traffic

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported SkyWest Airlines operating statistics for the month of March 2019.

SkyWest Airlines reported 124,447 block hours in March 2019, an increase of 6.9% from March 2018. SkyWest Airlines' higher production was primarily due to the new E175 and CRJ900 aircraft added to SkyWest Airlines' fleet since March 2018.

Additional flight statistics for March are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST AIRLINES MARCH FLIGHT STATISTICS



Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD Block Hour Summary March 2019 March 2018 % Change March 2019 March 2018 % Change By aircraft type:











E175s 44,273 35,587 24.4 126,749 99,592 27.3 CRJ900s 11,884 10,088 17.8 30,965 27,996 10.6 CRJ700s 25,436 23,325 9.1 71,768 66,347 8.2 Dual-class fleet 81,593 69,000 18.3 229,482 193,935 18.3













CRJ200s 42,854 47,394 (9.6) 119,907 135,009 (11.2)













SkyWest Airlines total 124,447 116,394 6.9 349,389 328,944 6.2



























Other Flight Statistics Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD SkyWest Airlines: March 2019 March 2018 % Change March 2019 March 2018 % Change













Departures 70,685 66,016 7.1 193,475 185,478 4.3 Passengers 3,669,452 3,322,156 10.5 9,614,952 9,059,473 6.1 Load Factor 82.2 81.2 1.0 pts 78.6 78.8 (0.2) pts











On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet Airlines to a third party. Flight statistics are SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods presented because of lack of comparability.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with more than 2,100 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 38 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its nearly 14,000 employees.

